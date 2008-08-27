We Make Zines

Shophia Sherwood
Shophia Sherwood's Page

Latest Activity

Shophia Sherwood commented on Vincent Wilde's group Art Zines
"I've got a new zine project for you all: https://deadadclub.tumblr.com/"
14 minutes ago
Shophia Sherwood joined Zelda's group
goth and postpunk zines!

31 minutes ago
Shophia Sherwood posted a status
"New zine project! https://deadadclub.tumblr.com/"
36 minutes ago
Cheering and Waving Press commented on Shophia Sherwood's group Photozines
May 29
Dean joined Shophia Sherwood's group
Photozines

For people who make zines out of photos, like to add photos to their zines, and like to look at photozines!
Apr 26
Cruoks joined Shophia Sherwood's group
Photozines

For people who make zines out of photos, like to add photos to their zines, and like to look at photozines!
Apr 19
Huda Azzis commented on Shophia Sherwood's group Photozines
"OPEN CALL SUBMISSIONS: PHOTO ZINE Looking for photographer willing to contribute in a TRAVEL PHOTO ZINE. Deadline: 29 November 2017 Email your interest to HUDAAZZIS@GMAIL.COM and we'll send over the zine brief."
Apr 10
Huda Azzis joined Shophia Sherwood's group
Photozines

For people who make zines out of photos, like to add photos to their zines, and like to look at photozines!
Apr 10
Shane Marshall commented on Shophia Sherwood's group Photozines
"New issue of Vice zine out, features abstract writing, weirdo art, and music! PM here if interested of email me at: shayanshafii@gmail.com"
Apr 8
Teto Preto commented on Shophia Sherwood's group Photozines
"www.portopiratazinefest2017.blogspot.com Envie seu fanzine, zine, publicação independente para o catálogo a ser lançado no evento, até  o dia 16 de abril de 2017. SEND YOUR ZINES UNTIL 16th of April,…"
Mar 15
Dewey Decibel joined Shophia Sherwood's group
Photozines

For people who make zines out of photos, like to add photos to their zines, and like to look at photozines!
Mar 12
Madame Zine commented on Shophia Sherwood's group Photozines
"Call for Donations! MiniZinefestPt - May 2017 In 6th May it will happen a small suprising and happy appearence of ZineFestPt and will be dedicaded to mini zines, mini artist books and mini mail art (jounals, postcards and/or…"
Mar 12
Markus Ertl joined Shophia Sherwood's group
Photozines

For people who make zines out of photos, like to add photos to their zines, and like to look at photozines!
Feb 9
Shophia Sherwood commented on Shophia Sherwood's group Photozines
Feb 9
Shane Marshall commented on Shophia Sherwood's group Photozines
"New issue of my running zine Vice. Featuring issue 6 "In The Red". Features photography and poetry. Interested in buying these or for trading photozines. Message me on here or email me at shayanshafii@gmail.com"
Feb 4
Shane Marshall joined Shophia Sherwood's group
Photozines

For people who make zines out of photos, like to add photos to their zines, and like to look at photozines!
Feb 4
Shophia Sherwood's Blog

Papergirl Bristol

Posted on January 18, 2015 at 2:51pm 0 Comments

Hey everyone! Papergirl Bristol is looking for your art to add to the collection which will be exhibited and distributed to the public for free! If you've got something to add please email papergirlbristol@gmail.com! We're thinking of making a zine after it's all done too :)

My blogs!

Posted on February 7, 2012 at 11:06am 0 Comments

Hey, to anyone who wants to keep up to date with my work and projects go to-

shohpie.wordpress.com/

and

brownpaperbundles.wordpress.com

always looking for submissions to my brown paper bundles blog! If you have any art work you want to donate then send me a message!

Comment Wall (42 comments)

At 6:40pm on November 23, 2015, Ed Tillman said…

Yes! Shophia! it was your post that gave me the inspiration to make "The 5¢ News." I remember I liked your idea to put a paper band around the zine so that you didn't have to sacrifice the limited photo space for the title. You very clever human you.

I just saw you photo and then lost it again so I could not credit you properly. I am happy to trade if you would like to see what your post has spawned.

At 11:58am on May 18, 2013, ksenia said…

Hey, my address is Rujeiniy per., house 4, apt. 212, Moscow, Russian Federation,post code 119121, Thank you! Is there any particular issue of RRA zine that you want to have? 

At 9:37am on May 18, 2013, Kelly Dessaint said…

Send me your address and I'll mail the new Piltdownlad out to you. Thanks. 

At 1:42pm on May 17, 2013, ksenia said…

Thank you, Shophia! I never traded before but I would like to start! 

At 7:40am on March 31, 2013, Pine Island Press said…

Shophia, thanks for your interest in Incandescent! It is $14 and is currently sold online, on our blog, as well as in a few stores in the United States and Canada.

At 4:28pm on March 12, 2013, Jen said…

Hi Shophia - Thanks for commenting! Can you tell me a little bit about your zine or what you wanted to trade? Thanks!

At 10:30am on March 2, 2013, Taek Ito said…

Thanks! I like your profile pic too.  Reminds me of when the TARDIS was put into a human body

At 2:49pm on February 11, 2013, Sophie Crow said…

Hi!

I am sorry I missed your visit to Norwich, do let me know if you come again and I'll take you to the Bike Shop cafe for tea and cake!

At 9:25am on November 30, 2012, Lubomyr Tymkiv said…

We invite you to take part in the First International Exhibition "ZINESHOW" in Ukraine. Participation is free. Any technique. Any theme and format. No return. Deadline: 15/04/2013. Exhibition on the blog http://zineshow.blogspot.com All works will be exhibited also in the gallery "tymutopiyapres" http://tymutopiyapres.blogspot.com is not a commercial gallery. Welcomed but not "necessarily" summary of your zine or about you or your creative work (this is necessary for further elucidation of the project and possible documentation).

Zines for the exhibition please send air mail:

"Zineshow" A/C 9875, Sadivnycha 19/1, 79038, Lviv, Ukraine. mailposht[.]gmail[.]com

At 12:41pm on October 18, 2012, Eddie Russell Zine said…

Hey! All your zines look rad. Just tell me where to send mine!

View All Comments

 
 
 

