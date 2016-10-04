Rani Goel's Page

We Make Zines

Rani Goel
  • San Francisco, CA
  • United States
Rani Goel posted a status
"I'm still making and reading zines like crazy but I'm active on Instagram as @ranivision if you want to take the party over there. xo"
1 hour ago
Rani Goel posted a photo
Thumbnail

Pop-up Zine Fest 10/16

Folio Books in San Francisco is hosting a small pop-up zine sale featuring 8 zine creators. October 16, 2016 from 1-3:00 pm.3957 24th St, San Francisco, CA 94114
Oct 4, 2016
Rani Goel added a discussion to the group bay area zinesters
Thumbnail

San Francisco Zine Fest 2016

Knock, knock...Anybody home?Going to SF Zine Fest this year?There are lots of zine and comic events related to it. Like...8/12 @ Patreon HQ: MONSTERS OF ZINES Interview Battle & SFZF Fundraiser, featuring Ajuan Mance, Minnie Phan, Liz Mayorga & Amy Burek (free with registration)8/27 @ Alley Cat Books: …See More
Aug 11, 2016
Rani Goel joined Milo's group
Thumbnail

Queer Zines and Queer Zinesters

Are you a queer zinester (broadly defined, of course)? Do you write about your genderfucking, transitioning, same-and-other-gender lovin' experiences, or about queer and LBGTQ communities and cultures? If so, let's start talking about it.See More
Aug 11, 2016
Rani Goel posted a status
"Who's going to San Francisco Zine Fest either as an exhibitor or as a browser?"
Jul 13, 2016
Cheering and Waving Press left a comment for Rani Goel
"Hello Rani -- Just writing to see if you are still on this website and if you have any recent zines you'd like to trade? Your zines were always a joy to read. Hope you are well. (:"
Jul 7, 2016

Is this thing on?

Posted on May 28, 2015

Hello Creators!

I just de-activated my SpaceFaceBook account in favor of more focused connecting with creators of zines and music and less gossip, selfies, and advertising nonsense. It's an experiment.

Still kinda new on this platform, but I see so much great zine art and writing here. …

At 9:11am on July 7, 2016, Cheering and Waving Press said…

Hello Rani -- Just writing to see if you are still on this website and if you have any recent zines you'd like to trade? Your zines were always a joy to read. Hope you are well. (:

At 2:32pm on June 22, 2015, Cheering and Waving Press said…

ps i can give you an alternative address if you can't send it out that quickly -- just let me know. thank you ( :

At 2:29pm on June 22, 2015, Cheering and Waving Press said…

Hey there Rani, just wanted to let you know that i'll be moving soon and if you can send out your newest issue of "re-minders" for our zine trade in the next 3 days i'll be able to get it, if not, please hold off on sending it out for now. Thanks ( :

At 10:19am on June 8, 2015, Cheering and Waving Press said…

I liked your zine so much I did a review of it for my friend's magazine. You can check it out here if you wanna: http://neufutur.com/2015/06/re-minders-issue-no-5/ 

 
 
 

