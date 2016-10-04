Rani Goel's Page

a place for zinesters - writers and readers
Posted on May 28, 2015 at 3:56pm 6 Comments 3 Likes
Hello Creators!
I just de-activated my SpaceFaceBook account in favor of more focused connecting with creators of zines and music and less gossip, selfies, and advertising nonsense. It's an experiment.
Still kinda new on this platform, but I see so much great zine art and writing here. …Continue
Hello Rani -- Just writing to see if you are still on this website and if you have any recent zines you'd like to trade? Your zines were always a joy to read. Hope you are well. (:
ps i can give you an alternative address if you can't send it out that quickly -- just let me know. thank you ( :
Hey there Rani, just wanted to let you know that i'll be moving soon and if you can send out your newest issue of "re-minders" for our zine trade in the next 3 days i'll be able to get it, if not, please hold off on sending it out for now. Thanks ( :
I liked your zine so much I did a review of it for my friend's magazine. You can check it out here if you wanna: http://neufutur.com/2015/06/re-minders-issue-no-5/