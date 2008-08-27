ROUGHDALE ZINE - J.C. Spann's Page

In praise of ROUGHDALE:

This zine is not quite like others being printed in 2016. In this zine there is no empty politically correct preaching about making the world a better place, nor are there moral judgments made about people living their lives outside of the glamour and glitz the media displays on a daily basis. We see a microcosm of society which has lost its meaning, that is if it ever had one to begin with. Depressing to be sure but in its own way it’s cathartic and an eye-opener for those who bought into the idea of the American Dream only to fail to achieve it in the end. The idea has been explored in independent film many times. But this is the first I have seen the idea laid bare in such a brutal manner.

- AEA ZINE http://aeafanzine.blogspot.com/

If Southern Sludge could be transformed into a zine, ROUGHDALE brings the bacon recounting tales of driving drunk in Texas, selling weed outside of a Burger King, being worked by THE MAN to the bone and much more. It doesn't get much more Texan than this, and as a subcultural document this 16-page publication is an authentic read full of southern boys in baggy denim, guns, George Bush, and heavy metal T-shirts. Hell Yes.

- Vice Versa Press https://www.facebook.com/viceversapress666

The cover featured two guys holding bottles of alcohol with their eyes marked over. I figured it was a new music zine with reviews. So of course I grabbed one. The editorial, written by J.C. Spann, rambles on about procrastination, late night drinking and solitude. Basically it is self-deprecating giving the reader negative reasons of why to not read his publication. Well I know that type of psychology. He really is using those words to entice the reader. People in general are more attracted to negativity. So, for me, the intro worked in grabbing my attention.

The stories seem to jump around in different situations and tell about long, drunken drives at night, working a boring clerical job at Huntsville prison and going to a High On Fire concert. None of the stories are abundant in action, but they do paint a realistic picture of some strange scenarios. So I say the stories work in regard to keeping my attention. My verdict is that I do look forward to reading the 2nd issue.

- Feral Noise http://mhinotahn.blogspot.com/