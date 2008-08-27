We Make Zines

a place for zinesters - writers and readers

Pernelle Richard
Share on Facebook Share
  • Blog Posts
  • Discussions
  • Events
  • Groups (1)
  • Photos
  • Photo Albums
  • Videos

Pernelle Richard's Groups

 

Pernelle Richard's Page

Latest Activity

Pernelle Richard updated their profile
4 hours ago
Pernelle Richard is now a member of We Make Zines
Monday
Welcome Them!

Profile Information

Here's my blog: http://monsieurkalakala18.tumblr.com/. Come check it out, message me, tell me if you're interested in doing collaborations !

Comment Wall

You need to be a member of We Make Zines to add comments!

Join We Make Zines

  • No comments yet!
 
 
 

Groups

Want to advertise here?

Ist preference given to distros and zines. Rates and details are here. Limited space. Very Low Cost!

Please Support Our Sponsors

SYNDICATED ZINE REVIEWS

ZINE-O-MATIC

THE WORD DISTRIBUTION

Download and Print WMZ Fliers

 

© 2017   Created by Krissy Ponyboy Press.   Powered by

Badges  |  Report an Issue  |  Terms of Service