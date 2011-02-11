Michael Novick's Page

Turning the Tide: Journal of Anti-Racist Action, Research & Education

TTT is the longest running grassroots anti-racist zine, with no commercial, government, partisan or foundation subsidies. It has been published since 1988 and is now in its 29th year of publication. Currently an 8-page tabloid newsprint bimonthly, Turning The Tide goes free to over 1700 prisoners around the US and is also distributed via the TORCH antifa network in the US and Canada. PDFs of recent past issues are on-line at www.antiracist.org and print copies are available from Anti-Racist Action-Los Angeles/ People Against Racist Terror (ARA-LA/PART), PO Box 1055, Culver City CA 90232. Or call 323-636-7388, or email antiracistaction_la@yahoo.com.

The current issue, Volume 29 Number 3, May-June 2017, includes PART's Perspective on the First 100 Days of Resistance, info on Puerto Rican students fighting austerity and the release of Puerto Rican political prisoner Oscar Lopez Rivera, material from Redneck Revolt, the Black Riders on their Break the Lock prisoner program, Mumia Abu-Jamal's efforts to win a new trial and freedom in the wake of his successful struggle for Hep-C treatment, and much more.