Melayne Seitoung's Page

I am a French zinester publishing fanzines since 1985. Most of my zines focused on popular music (rock, punk, electronic music), but a few were dedicated to French literature. I am now publishing artzines.



List of fanzines I have published :

Maxi (1985, 1 issue), pop music

The Gossip (1989-1994, 7 issues), alternative music

Lively 'zine (1991, 2 issues), touching pop

Play It Wax (1991, 1 issue), electronic body music

L'Ancolie (1992, 1 issue), lo-fi indie pop

L'Infax (1994-1995, 5 issues), satirical news

Paludes (1996, 4 issues), literature

L'Index (1996, 1 issue), satirical news

Quality Street (2003-2004, 7 issues), zine review

Daedalus (2014-, 8 issues), alternative cultures

ZWMK (2015-, 3 issues), kidzine

Bricolage Radical (2016), essay zine on fanzines

So Rebel (2016), graphzine

Graffiti Porn (2016), artzine

Sismotrain (2016), artzine



Participation to

New Waves (1990-1991)

Trempo Mag (1991-1993)

Pulse (1992)

Kick Ass (2003-2004)