Melayne Seitoung's Page

a place for zinesters - writers and readers
30 members
517 members
I am a French zinester publishing fanzines since 1985. Most of my zines focused on popular music (rock, punk, electronic music), but a few were dedicated to French literature. I am now publishing artzines.
List of fanzines I have published :
Maxi (1985, 1 issue), pop music
The Gossip (1989-1994, 7 issues), alternative music
Lively 'zine (1991, 2 issues), touching pop
Play It Wax (1991, 1 issue), electronic body music
L'Ancolie (1992, 1 issue), lo-fi indie pop
L'Infax (1994-1995, 5 issues), satirical news
Paludes (1996, 4 issues), literature
L'Index (1996, 1 issue), satirical news
Quality Street (2003-2004, 7 issues), zine review
Daedalus (2014-, 8 issues), alternative cultures
ZWMK (2015-, 3 issues), kidzine
Bricolage Radical (2016), essay zine on fanzines
So Rebel (2016), graphzine
Graffiti Porn (2016), artzine
Sismotrain (2016), artzine
Participation to
New Waves (1990-1991)
Trempo Mag (1991-1993)
Pulse (1992)
Kick Ass (2003-2004)
Comment Wall
You need to be a member of We Make Zines to add comments!
Join We Make Zines