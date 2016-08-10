LizW's Page

a place for zinesters - writers and readers
Please share if you have a board on zines.Here's mine: https://pinterest.com/liz_w/zines/Continue
Started this discussion. Last reply by Air Parrott Sep 16, 2013.
Does anyone out there want to trade other things for zines? I am looking to trade some of my art work for some art zines. Below is an example of a digital collage I did. More of my artwork is on…Continue
Started this discussion. Last reply by Jon Foster Sep 10, 2012.
OK, I did look here before adding this and couldn't find the answer. So please don't hate me if this has been asked before. I found a website some time ago that offered free zines as pdfs online and…Continue
Started this discussion. Last reply by BRIX SKWIKZ Nov 17, 2013.
I am working on my first issue of my new quarterly Food Zine. The purpose of it is to share recipes and ideas about eating seasonally and locally. I want to do one for each season and this first one…Continue
Started this discussion. Last reply by LizW Apr 27, 2011.
After 2 years I have finally produced a new zine. Get in touch for trades, I would love to trade for other art zines or comic books.…Continue
Ideas are like seeds or germs, depending on your outlook. Once they find some fertile soil they get nice a comfy and set about growing and propagating. My upcoming zine, in a practical sense took maybe a couple of hours to put together, this was because I had had various ideas floating around and they suddenly all fused together. Once I got it straight in my head there was no stopping me. I honestly can't say how long I had been mulling all the themes etc. over. So who can say how long a…Continue
It hasn't been easy, what with power cuts, computer viruses and more, but we are finally laying out the first issue of the monthly art zine The Art Pages.
It's such an important venture for artists here in Zambia who are so talented but little known. Now is their chance to share their talents, as they are the writers and producers of the zine. I have been helping them with promotion and can honestly say I am proud to be part of this…Continue
My new art zine poster The Breathing Porch is now available here http://joyoftextzines.blogspot.com
Or I would be up for swaps
We invite you to take part in the First International Exhibition "ZINESHOW" in Ukraine. Participation is free. Any technique. Any theme and format. No return. Deadline: 15/04/2013. Exhibition on the blog http://zineshow.blogspot.com All works will be exhibited also in the gallery "tymutopiyapres" http://tymutopiyapres.blogspot.com is not a commercial gallery. Welcomed but not "necessarily" summary of your zine or about you or your creative work (this is necessary for further elucidation of the project and possible documentation). Zines for the exhibition please send air mail: "Zineshow" A/C 9875, Sadivnycha 19/1, 79038, Lviv, Ukraine. mailposht[.]gmail[.]com
Hey Liz-
I wanna check out your zine, "Crude Reform"!
Would you be interested in a trade?
My latest zine is "What it is" - the description of it is a post or two before yours on the art zines group discussion.
Or check out more about it and of my other work on my blog:
http://theduskofdawn.blogspot.com
If it's easier to touch base, email me at senorita.wing(at)gmail.com
Thanks,
-Dawn W.
Thanks so much for the zine, I got it today. Going to knock out a stack of new items this weekend. Let me know if you'd like to trade in the future. I will have a new zine together in a couple of weeks.
No, I copy it in black and white and colour in the covers by hand usually. Apart from #5, where the cover is printed on red paper, and #11, where the whole thing is printed on pink paper! :)
Sure thing! Sounds great to me. :)
Hello,
Thanks for wanting to make a donation to WMZ. You can paypal any amount to ponyboypress@yahoo.com. Please put WMZ donation in the subject line. Thanks!!
Visited my letterbox today... :)
Thank you! I haven't had a chance to decide if I have an appropriate wall space for the poster art, but will let you know when it has an ideal home. Thank you!! x
