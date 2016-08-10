We Make Zines

LizW
  • Female
  • Asheville, NC
  • United States
Pinterest
8 Replies

Please share if you have a board on zines.Here's mine: https://pinterest.com/liz_w/zines/Continue

Started this discussion. Last reply by Air Parrott Sep 16, 2013.

Trading other things for zines?
9 Replies

Does anyone out there want to trade other things for zines?  I am looking to trade some of my art work for some art zines.   Below is an example of a digital collage I did.  More of my artwork is on…Continue

Tags: trade, zine, art

Started this discussion. Last reply by Jon Foster Sep 10, 2012.

Free online Zine Library?
6 Replies

OK, I did look here before adding this and couldn't find the answer. So please don't hate me if this has been asked before.  I found a website some time ago that offered free zines as pdfs online and…Continue

Started this discussion. Last reply by BRIX SKWIKZ Nov 17, 2013.

New Food Zine - Advice for Artwork Please!
2 Replies

I am working on my first issue of my new quarterly Food Zine. The purpose of it is to share recipes and ideas about eating seasonally and locally.  I want to do one for each season and this first one…Continue

Tags: artwork, advice, zine, food

Started this discussion. Last reply by LizW Apr 27, 2011.

 

LizW's Page

Me

I am a Brit living in the US and totally overwhelmed with what's going on in the US and UK.My zine is called "Crude Reform" as is my ongoing art project.Zines:

LizW's Photos

LizW's Blog

New art zine Crude Reform

Posted on August 16, 2012 at 11:02am 0 Comments

After 2 years I have finally produced a new zine.  Get in touch for trades, I would love to trade for other art zines or comic books.…

Continue

Who knows how long it takes to make a zine???

Posted on August 15, 2012 at 12:51pm 4 Comments

Ideas are like seeds or germs, depending on your outlook.  Once they find some fertile soil they get nice a comfy and set about growing and propagating. My upcoming zine, in a practical sense took maybe a couple of hours to put together, this was because I had had various ideas floating around and they suddenly all fused together.  Once I got it straight in my head there was no stopping me. I honestly can't say how long I had been mulling all the themes etc. over. So who can say how long a…

Continue

Th Art Pages, Zambia (Africa) - A Labour of Love

Posted on July 22, 2010 at 7:18am 2 Comments

It hasn't been easy, what with power cuts, computer viruses and more, but we are finally laying out the first issue of the monthly art zine The Art Pages.

It's such an important venture for artists here in Zambia who are so talented but little known. Now is their chance to share their talents, as they are the writers and producers of the zine. I have been helping them with promotion and can honestly say I am proud to be part of this…

Continue

The Breathing Porch #1 Out Now - Swaps Considered

Posted on July 13, 2010 at 4:30am 0 Comments

My new art zine poster The Breathing Porch is now available here http://joyoftextzines.blogspot.com

Or I would be up for swaps

Comment Wall (17 comments)

At 10:46am on December 11, 2012, Lubomyr Tymkiv said…

We invite you to take part in the First International Exhibition "ZINESHOW" in Ukraine. Participation is free. Any technique. Any theme and format. No return. Deadline: 15/04/2013. Exhibition on the blog http://zineshow.blogspot.com All works will be exhibited also in the gallery "tymutopiyapres" http://tymutopiyapres.blogspot.com is not a commercial gallery. Welcomed but not "necessarily" summary of your zine or about you or your creative work (this is necessary for further elucidation of the project and possible documentation). Zines for the exhibition please send air mail: "Zineshow" A/C 9875, Sadivnycha 19/1, 79038, Lviv, Ukraine. mailposht[.]gmail[.]com

At 11:33am on August 26, 2012, dwing comics said…

Hey Liz-

I wanna check out your zine, "Crude Reform"!

Would you be interested in a trade?

My latest zine is "What it is" - the description of it is a post or two before yours on the art zines group discussion.

Or check out more about it and of my other work on my blog:

http://theduskofdawn.blogspot.com

If it's easier to touch base, email me at senorita.wing(at)gmail.com

Thanks,

-Dawn W.

At 3:25pm on August 23, 2012, Jon Foster said…

Thanks so much for the zine, I got it today. Going to knock out a stack of new items this weekend. Let me know if you'd like to trade in the future. I will have a new zine together in a couple of weeks.

At 10:07am on August 19, 2012, Catherine Elms said…

No, I copy it in black and white and colour in the covers by hand usually.  Apart from #5, where the cover is printed on red paper, and #11, where the whole thing is printed on pink paper! :)

At 7:50am on August 17, 2012, Kris Hartley said…

Sure thing! Sounds great to me.  :)

At 11:55am on August 10, 2012, Krissy Ponyboy Press said…

Hello, 

Thanks for wanting to make a donation to WMZ. You can paypal any amount to ponyboypress@yahoo.com. Please put WMZ donation in the subject line. Thanks!!

At 5:16am on September 14, 2011, Tasha said…

Visited my letterbox today... :)

Thank you! I haven't had a chance to decide if I have an appropriate wall space for the poster art, but will let you know when it has an ideal home. Thank you!! x

At 4:06am on August 1, 2011, Tasha said…
It will be worth the wait! and the trade was a one for one, I knew that and just got carried away so sorry if that's stressed you out!! glad you liked the package :) and hope your husbands feeling 110% better!! Life, keeps us busy, eh?! XO
At 10:04pm on April 16, 2011, Tasha said…
Happy relocating! It's a done deal ;) just let me know your new address etc when you're ready to trade :)
At 5:54am on October 28, 2010, Tasha said…
Thanks! I would love to trade, I will be patient! ;) & will make a note in my diary to get back to you at the end of the year. I hope you enjoy the rest of your time there before heading back to the uk :)

LizW updated their profile
9 hours ago
