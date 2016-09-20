Shards of Glass In Your Eye!

SHARDS OF GLASS IN YOUR EYE! is a humor + random zine featuring offbeat insights from an unconventional observer. Each issue features funny essays, sarcastic commentary, and extras like games and celebrity sightings. Have a fun read! LAUGH MORE!

BIO

Hi, I'm Kari. My humor + random zine, which I started in 1995, is called Shards Of Glass In Your Eye! The first two issues were slap-dash one-nighters thrown together in fits of creative frustration. Each issue was a collection of absolutely nothing of consequence. Resurrected in 2010, Issues 3-14 continue in that tradition. You won't learn how to manage your money. You won't be inspired to lose 20 pounds in 20 days. You won't read the trenchant political analysis of a Capitol Hill insider, or be gripped by the harrowing story of a rock-climbing quadruple amputee.

But you will get a personalized psychic reading, and you'll find out what's not on the official Beverly Hills walking tour map. Grammar Nazis got you down? I've written a lecture to them on your behalf. Sing along with me to The Domestically-Challenged Blues. Take a psychological quiz. Learn one simple rule for dating a guy from a rock band. Plus, there's diets for the desperate, celebrity sightings, a series of fond reminiscenses, and a couple of serious ones (like "In Defense of Thin Women") too. You even get a word search puzzle. It's all in good fun, and I hope you enjoy it.