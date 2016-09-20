a place for zinesters - writers and readers
You are utter cosmic perfection, that is true. But when you're doing it yourself, it's likely you're going to screw up every once in a while. I want to hear about people's zine mishaps! Accidents,…Continue
I'm going to the San Francisco Zine Fest--my first--and I'm wondering how many copies of each issue people usually bring. I have three issues to trade/sell ($3), and I was thinking 30 copies of…Continue
This is a small community, so I want to get some opinions on this.There is a member of this community (on WMZ) who runs a distro. I ordered some stuff from her. I didn't get it, so I wrote to…Continue
SHARDS OF GLASS IN YOUR EYE! is a humor + random zine featuring offbeat insights from an unconventional observer. Each issue features funny essays, sarcastic commentary, and extras like games and celebrity sightings. Have a fun read! LAUGH MORE!
BIO
Hi, I'm Kari. My humor + random zine, which I started in 1995, is called Shards Of Glass In Your Eye! The first two issues were slap-dash one-nighters thrown together in fits of creative frustration. Each issue was a collection of absolutely nothing of consequence. Resurrected in 2010, Issues 3-14 continue in that tradition. You won't learn how to manage your money. You won't be inspired to lose 20 pounds in 20 days. You won't read the trenchant political analysis of a Capitol Hill insider, or be gripped by the harrowing story of a rock-climbing quadruple amputee.
But you will get a personalized psychic reading, and you'll find out what's not on the official Beverly Hills walking tour map. Grammar Nazis got you down? I've written a lecture to them on your behalf. Sing along with me to The Domestically-Challenged Blues. Take a psychological quiz. Learn one simple rule for dating a guy from a rock band. Plus, there's diets for the desperate, celebrity sightings, a series of fond reminiscenses, and a couple of serious ones (like "In Defense of Thin Women") too. You even get a word search puzzle. It's all in good fun, and I hope you enjoy it.
Ever just wanna kick off your shoes and hang out barefoot? That's what I did for the entire summer that I turned 10, the last summer I was really a kid. Shoeless Summer is a zine that has everything: school bus singalongs, banana-seat bikes and other 1980s panache, tree climbing, jump roping (that's what we called it), a trip to the emergency room, and the poignance of reluctant life transitions. Oh man, is it poignant. It also has rudimentary cut-and-paste illustrations because I…Continue
Hey so I made this new zine, TraumaRama #1. Here's the Etsy link, but let me know if you want to trade.
This is my first fancy colored cover. I'm really happy about it!
Here's the description:
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) can be a difficult disorder to manage. Not only do people with PTSD have to cope with the emotional aftermath of trauma, there is significant societal stigma regarding mental illness. In TraumaRama #1, Kari Tervo aims to end the stigma and…Continue
I have some 'splainin to do.
Today, I just got almost all of the mail that has been sent to my PO box since July, 2013. It is a lot of mail:
The dilly-o was that in July, I got one of those yellow cards that said I had too much mail for my…Continue
Yayyy! LA Zine Fest shared my 2014 exhibitor interview!
http://lazinefest.com/2013/11/27/get-to-know-your-zinester-shards-of-glass-in-your-eye/
This thing's gonna be great. You should go.
Kari, I made a new zine. I'd love to send you a copy, could you message me your address? Thanks!
Orla
Good¡ I'll like to taste yrs in yr Zine.
Blessed be¡
Woot! Thanks Kari, for saving the day for "We Make Zines" with ning. You are awesome.
Hi Kari,
I haven't received the Sex and September issue but I will not shy away from asking you to send it my way. Don't have anything new at the moment but there is a zine in the works. Have a mystery zine package. Would you like to trade for it instead?
Thanks for getting in touch!
Are you still on here ? Comment me back if so ( : I need your zines in my life.
This is very exciting !!! Do you have any copies of your collage zine left?
Hi Kari,
I'd love to trade for your art zine Sin & The September Issue. Let me know if you want to trade!
Kari, thank you so much for the kind words.
I thought I'd sent you the latest JND Ads & Contacts but I see I don't have a record of it, so i guess it was one of my many false memories. I'm dropping that in the mail this morning along with a few other zines.
Maybe you sent the envelope to my old POB, 292, in Malden. Sometimes, when the regular postmistress is on vacation, my mail sent there will get through, but most of the time she's strict with the rules and sends it back. I've been at:
James N. Dawson
P.O. Box 950
Spokane, WA 99210
for the last couple years.
I'm fine with e-mails and use them too, and I'll be happy to print your message as a LOC. I used e-mails and the Net, but I don't just totally give into it like most people. I just think it's addicting and has a tendency to fritter away time that's best spent on more substantial pursuits. I'm just trying to give the Papernet its due and build it up a little more. Jerianne finally gave in and started accepting Net-only addresses for Zine World, thinking it'd keep it going, but it went under soon after. I don't know the exact mechanisms involved, but it just seems like the Net has an insidious tendency to totally take over the Papernet, to shove it to the margins and off the cliff, and the conversation, if you can call it that, gets shallower and shallow.
Enough of that rant. Looking forward to your zines
James
Got your zine and it made my day funnier. as always, i enjoyed your sense of humor and enjoyable graphics. thank you for including me in "read these zines" i appreciate the support!! i look forward to the next issue<3
Hey there! Feel free to PM anytime :D
