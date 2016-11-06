Jenna Appleseed's Page

me & my zine(s?)

Long time, no zines. May have picked the wrong time to get back involved with wemakezines if it's closing down in a month :-( (eta: site seems to be staying open for now, & a future new home planned)

My Joe Strummer/Clash/punk(ish) zine is currently on hiatus (*sorry, not currently available for sale or trade*).



Starting to work on a Dennis Wilson/Beach Boys fanzine. Anyone interested in contributing or have any questions/suggestions, message me here or comment via tumblr or facebook or email dwfanzine at gmail dot com .



I'll work out a proper call for submissions later, but am looking for artwork, photos, essays/reviews anything really, as long as it's Dennis focused. (Provisionally pdf version and b/w print editions, then maybe a colour print edition if I have enough money & enough people are interested. Contributors'll get copies & it'll be sold for charity. eta: probably homelessness related.)



Zine has a tumblr & facebook page & *it's now on twitter*.

Thoughts Of You - a Dennis Wilson fanzine:

denniswilsonzine on tumblr

facebook page (@dwfanzine)



Twitter (@dwfanzine)

about me: high-functioning-autistic/Aspergers (re-diagnosed), geek (sci-fi and music), obsessive, confused and have shit self-esteem. (yay me!)

I want to meet other zinesters, read more zines and get inspiration, contributors and be inspired/encouraged to actually write it instead of just thinking about it/being afraid to.

(the whole communication problem side of HFA really fucks with writing how I feel)