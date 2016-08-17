Jen Yockney's Page

We Make Zines

Jen Yockney
  Manchester
  United Kingdom
Jen Yockney posted a status
"Gosh, this is going to leave Ning and become something new. Big thanks to the volunteers who have been beavering away to make the new site."
1 hour ago
Jen Yockney posted a status
"My biggest ever! 24 shiny colour A4 pages <3"
Aug 17, 2016
Jen Yockney posted a photo
137-pile

Aug 17, 2016
Jen Yockney commented on blackjack & nutten's group Manchester Zinesters
"There'll be a zinefest at the Star & Garter on May 30th. Stalls are all taken but they still seem to be inviting offers of talks/workshops.Details here"
May 2, 2015
Jen Yockney commented on Jen Yockney's photo
mar-2015-stall-600

"(first time) Stalling at Sheffield Zinefest 2015"
Mar 19, 2015
Jen Yockney posted a photo
mar-2015-stall-600

Mar 19, 2015
Jen Yockney posted a status
"Issue 129 out. I've been doing this something like since issue 32, depending where you draw the line. Damn that's a lot of inky paper! :D"
Feb 9, 2015
Jen Yockney updated their profile
Nov 21, 2014
Jen Yockney posted a status
"Off to a zine fair again: writeup of Sheffield Zinefest 2014 http://www.jenyockney.blogspot.co.uk/2014/03/sheffield-2.html"
Jun 22, 2014
Jen Yockney posted a status
"My 2nd zine fair trip, Vicky Baths in Manchester. Good but less of the safe queer/feminist space Sheffield had.Blog: http://ning.it/11zCONb"
May 13, 2013
Jen Yockney joined shannon king's group
Zinesters in the uk !!!!!!!!

My name is Shannon, i live in the north east of the uk and wonder if there's any fella zinesters who are in the uk. It be nice to know that im not alone. Raise your voices and get heard.
Apr 22, 2013
Jen Yockney posted a status
"Writeup of going to Sheffield Zinefest, my first proper 'with zinesters in zine space' day out: http://ning.it/11eSakJ"
Apr 22, 2013
Jen Yockney posted a status
"My first dabble in a zinefest this weekend. Now trying to hold onto the creative energy long enough to have something to show for it X)"
Mar 18, 2013
Lubomyr Tymkiv left a comment for Jen Yockney
"We invite you to take part in the First International Exhibition "ZINESHOW" in Ukraine. Participation is free. Any technique. Any theme and format. No return. Deadline: 15/04/2013. Exhibition on the…"
Dec 3, 2012
Jen Yockney joined Cheap Zine's group
Monthly Art Fair - Cheap Affair

Chep hold creative fairs at Islington Mill in Salford every first Sunday of the month. We showcase everything from zines, illustrations, photography, to hand printed threads.
Oct 11, 2011
Jen Yockney joined Charlotte Sometimes's group
Riot Grrrl Zinsters

For anyone who writes or reads Riot Grrrl Zines, or anyone who loves the Riot Grrrl movement.
Oct 11, 2011
Profile Information

Hello, world

My main zine that I do is BCN, which is at www.bicommunitynews.co.uk and I took over making it happen from the previous ed. on something like issue 32 -- it's now on issue 127 which says something scary about how many words on bisexuality I've written or wheedled out of other people now!

Sometimes I do another zine called quELECTIONeerING about lgbt issues and political debate and what does and doesn't seem to "cut it" as issues worthy of the party political world's consideration.

I have another one bubbling under but I get way too distracted for even one tenth of my zine ideas to come to fruition.

Jen Yockney's Blog

Next project?

Posted on August 17, 2011 at 10:13am

I've written so many things for (mostly) bi small press / ziney things in the last fifteen years. 

I think I should maybe do a compilation zine of the best bits.  If there are any best bits (feel the fear of looking back over your own old work!)

At 8:36am on December 3, 2012, Lubomyr Tymkiv said…

We invite you to take part in the First International Exhibition "ZINESHOW" in Ukraine. Participation is free. Any technique. Any theme and format. No return. Deadline: 15/04/2013. Exhibition on the blog http://zineshow.blogspot.com All works will be exhibited also in the gallery "tymutopiyapres" http://tymutopiyapres.blogspot.com is not a commercial gallery. Welcomed but not "necessarily" summary of your zine or about you or your creative work (this is necessary for further elucidation of the project and possible documentation). Zines for the exhibition please send air mail: "Zineshow" A/C 9875, Sadivnycha 19/1, 79038, Lviv, Ukraine. mailposht[.]gmail[.]com

 
 
 

