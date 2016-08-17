Jen Yockney's Page

Hello, world

My main zine that I do is BCN, which is at www.bicommunitynews.co.uk and I took over making it happen from the previous ed. on something like issue 32 -- it's now on issue 127 which says something scary about how many words on bisexuality I've written or wheedled out of other people now!

Sometimes I do another zine called quELECTIONeerING about lgbt issues and political debate and what does and doesn't seem to "cut it" as issues worthy of the party political world's consideration.

I have another one bubbling under but I get way too distracted for even one tenth of my zine ideas to come to fruition.