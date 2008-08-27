Don-O's Page

a place for zinesters - writers and readers
Things are suddenly busy here, in zine terms:
1) I'm putting together the last few pages of the latest Twilight World (just waiting for Marc Schirmeister's cover to wrap things up) and 2) also putting together a 'Best Of' from the early days of TW.
The dust should settle by the end of next week.
Posted on December 5, 2016 at 8:30pm
Tis been awhile, so here we go...
"In this latest issue of my perzine, I get all homesick on your ass with an issue long trite, ‘My L. A.’; where I talk about parts of my old hometown. It only gets worse when I go into areas of this urban jungle in detail like Santa Monica, Venice Beach, South Bay and Long Beach (yea, I know the latter isn’t really part of L. A., but I was grasping for straws here). There’s even slightly more room for a sub-plot: old record stores I use to hang-out…Continue
Posted on May 5, 2016 at 8:53pm
20 B&W pages of god-knows-what of the following: two weeks-worth of Mardi Gras in New Orleans with MANY pictures, a comic balls deep into Pulp Fiction and the rest of the 90’s (only with fur) and a opening shout out and warning to Dick Vaughn and what was left of the 70’s in his wake.
It’s digest size, 20 B&W pages with a $3 price tag or selective trade.
For details, go to: …Continue
Posted on November 3, 2015 at 6:43pm
In this issue of my perzine, you’ll get a double dose of holiday cheer abuse with a rare double cover and a review of some fave holiday music and then you stumble down memory lane with me on one of my personal tour through a furry convention. Plus we pay a small tribute to Negativland’s Don Joyce and our mysterious lady of The Molotov Cocktail Hour.
B&W, digest-size and it comes with a $3 price tag.
For a copy, go to either…Continue
Posted on June 18, 2015 at 10:40pm
Announcing the latest issue of my perzine TWILIGHT WORLD. This issue is taken up by a travelogue of three trips in two months; Laughlin, a small pit stop in Las Vegas and three weeks’ worth of New Orleans, LA! There are also pictures, largely of New Orleans and many of its festivals and Easter parades (3 in one day. They love parades!)
This issue is 20 B&W pages and digest size and it comes with a $2 price tag with selective trades. For a $1, you can get the PDF…Continue
hey don-o,
would you be interested in trading zines?
