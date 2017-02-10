4.25 x 2.75 in

full color, solid wax ink

folded

$2



This 'lil zine by Abby Banks is made up of double exposure holga photographs of the massive Women's March in Los Angeles January 21st of 2017. It comes with a couple 'Hex on Trump' stickers.

http://pineislandpress.storenvy.com/collections/451960-abby-banks/products/19094710-womens-march-double-exposures-zine-and-hex-on-trump-sticker