We Make Zines

a place for zinesters - writers and readers

Women's March

Women's March

4.25 x 2.75 in
full color, solid wax ink
folded
$2

This 'lil zine by Abby Banks is made up of double exposure holga photographs of the massive Women's March in Los Angeles January 21st of 2017. It comes with a couple 'Hex on Trump' stickers.
http://pineislandpress.storenvy.com/collections/451960-abby-banks/products/19094710-womens-march-double-exposures-zine-and-hex-on-trump-sticker

Views: 1

View Full Size

Comment

You need to be a member of We Make Zines to add comments!

Join We Make Zines

Groups

Want to advertise here?

Ist preference given to distros and zines. Rates and details are here. Limited space. Very Low Cost!

Please Support Our Sponsors

SYNDICATED ZINE REVIEWS

ZINE-O-MATIC

THE WORD DISTRIBUTION

Download and Print WMZ Fliers

 

© 2017   Created by Krissy Ponyboy Press.   Powered by

Badges  |  Report an Issue  |  Terms of Service