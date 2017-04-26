Zine Tabling Opportunity in Chicago!

a place for zinesters - writers and readers
American Library Association Zine Pavilion are still looking for tablers at their annual conference in late-June. Free to join and free to attend the conference!
Ist preference given to distros and zines. Rates and details are here. Limited space. Very Low Cost!
