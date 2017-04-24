Ang Pangalawang Pagtatapat: The Second Confessions

The second issue of the oneshot-turned-stand alone zine series, CONFESSIONS. The zine touches on topics like how I wrote the first zine and about my insecurities again, on growth of a person and how our current generation punishes us if we make mistakes, and finally delving into the nature of Philippine politics and the Filipino mindset.



first printing: 40 copies.

half-size

14 pages, black&white

staple-bound



1.50 CAD + shipping. trades open, please message me.