This is Callie when we first got her back in Sept. 2016. Now she is about 18 months old. She had 6 kittens early last year. Her former owner found homes for the kittens before he gave Callie to me. I did not want a kitten. Unfortunately she herself is like a kitten, she is Calico and half Siamese, and very wild. We call her Crazy Callie!