  • goth and postpunk zines

    15 members Latest Activity: Jun 20

  • Malaysian zine

    4 members Latest Activity: Aug 28, 2016

    This is group is for Malaysian Zine maker regardless of zine type :) for discussions, trade,etc

  • perzines

    447 members Latest Activity: Jun 29 for those of us who get personal with our zines. stories about our lives, reflection, wisdom gained from personal experience, etc.

  • Mail-Art Zines

    70 members Latest Activity: May 9 Group for Mail-Artists that produce zines. Discuss topics and distribution

  • Over 40 and still at it

    73 members Latest Activity: Jun 4 Are you 40 and over and still making zines? Maybe you just started in your forties or maybe you have been doing it for 20 years. Zine making is for…

  • Christian Zinesters

    25 members Latest Activity: Jan 11 A group where I can hopefully find other Christians who make zines...we seem to be a rare breed.

  • Literary Zines

    291 members Latest Activity: Jun 17 For publishers of short fiction, creative non-fiction, poetry, comics, and anything generally writerly.

  • East Coast Zinesters

    222 members Latest Activity: Apr 7 A place for zinesters of the US East Coast to discuss zines, events, etc happening up and down that good ole' I-95 corridor.

  • Crowdfunding for zines

    1 member Latest Activity: Sep 18, 2014

    Have a kickstarter/indiegogo/gofundme for your zine? Let other people know so they can back you! Thinking of launching a kickstarter? Ask…

  • DONATE A ZINE

    19 members Latest Activity: May 5

    This group is a place for Zine makers to register their interest in donating a zine, for a zine-library-in-the-making in Liverpool/Merseyside…

  • Art journal experiment

    22 members Latest Activity: Jun 20

    I would like to do an art experiment, I will be purchasing a journal and I will start the journal off my addng my own art&collages to the…

  • Providence RI

    5 members Latest Activity: Sep 13, 2015 A place for Rhode Islanders to hang out and discuss local zine or zine related happenings.

  • Metaphysical and New Age Zines

    16 members Latest Activity: Mar 23, 2015 Open to anyone who has an interst in the metaphysical and new age world. This can include astrology, tarot, dream interpretation, chakras, psychic…

  • Zines PT

    3 members Latest Activity: Oct 6, 2010 the (under)world of zines in Portugal: the creators, the distros, the zine-lovers »» Please apply to join only if you are Portuguese (from…

  • The Traveling Zine Box

    70 members Latest Activity: Jul 5, 2016 Group for the traveling zine box, in which zinesters pass a box of zines along, taking what they want from it and replacing the taken zines with the…

  • Buy/Sell/Trade

    11 members Latest Activity: Jan 28

    This group is for buying, selling, and trading old zines!  This group is not for selling YOUR zines.  List zines you'd like to get rid…

  • Farming/Rural Zinesters

    6 members Latest Activity: Apr 7

  • Mail Culture

    33 members Latest Activity: Jun 29

    Zines and mail culture seem to go together (as many zines arrive in the mail) but the connection could be stronger! This is a group to foster our…

