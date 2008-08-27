We Make Zines

Zinesters of Darkness

Whether you like gothic rock, metal, visual kei, or darkwave... or just super tortured hair and/or platform boots.

Location: local cemetery
Members: 13
Latest Activity: on Monday

Submissions for a Rock and Roll Zine

Started by Katie D Sep 6.

Comment by missmuffcake on Monday

new issue of cemetery gates. this one starts off a series on ghost towns in n.ca.

https://www.etsy.com/listing/497678429/cemetery-gates-vol-5-cities-...

Comment by Daniel de Culla on September 8, 2016 at 10:21pm

Lovely to meet You and Yrs.

Comment by missmuffcake on December 17, 2015 at 8:38pm

new issue of cemetery gates - complete with stickers:

https://www.etsy.com/listing/259494173/cemetery-gates-vol-3?ref=sho...

Comment by Arcane Angles Zine on December 16, 2015 at 11:32pm

Arcane Angles Issue 3.  A zine on the Paranormal, the Occult and the Bizarre

42 pages 8.5 x 11.  Send $3 or related trade to:

Arcane Angles

P.O. Box 6851

Kingwood, TX 77325-6851

 

