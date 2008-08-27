We Make Zines

a place for zinesters - writers and readers

Zinesters in the uk !!!!!!!!

Information

Zinesters in the uk !!!!!!!!

My name is Shannon, i live in the north east of the uk and wonder if there's any fella zinesters who are in the uk. It be nice to know that im not alone. Raise your voices and get heard.

Location: uk
Members: 51
Latest Activity: 13 hours ago

Discussion Forum

This group does not have any discussions yet.

Comment Wall

Comment

You need to be a member of Zinesters in the uk !!!!!!!! to add comments!

Comment by Britta Schulte 13 hours ago

Hello, I am a London based newbie. Will be rummaging around this group for infos on events and so on. Happy to swap zines and chat if anyone is interested. Looking forward to hear from you.

Comment by Emma Jane Falconer on September 20, 2016 at 12:48pm

yf26 1

24 page 1/4 sized perzine on green paper

This one is about the experience of growing up holidaying in a caravan at French campsites. A typical holiday for British people, but probably weird and exotic for those from further away. Available for £2 from my shop (includes UK postage- international extra)

  • Ocean-going glamour of cross-channel ferries
  • Family arguments about putting tents up
  • The wonders of the French hypermarché
  • Wholesome Dutch people
  • Rubbish circuses where the attractions are one dog and one llama

yf26 3 yf26 2
Comment by Emma Jane Falconer on September 20, 2016 at 12:17pm

yf235 1

I have two new zines available this month. This is a mini zine I made for the 24 hour zine project, which runs every July. You have to write and layout 24 pages within 24 hours. No pre-preparation is allowed. It's a fun challenge. Available from my shop for £1 (including UK postage).

24 page 1/6 sized mini perzine on yellow paper

  • Patchwork quilts
  • Tidying up
  • Modular Synths
  • Rescuing Bumblebees
  • Winning £4 on the lottery
  • Not letting myself watch Stranger Things until I’ve done my work
  • Getting frustrated with the inner workings of the Labour Party


yf235 3 yf235 2

Comment by Emma Jane Falconer on September 20, 2016 at 11:53am

folding-zines

Check out our new directory of zines in the UK and Ireland!- original post at www.aas.org.uk/ukzines

To find a a zine:

Open the spreadsheet, and you can filter and search each column to find the type of zines and the topics you're interested in. If you're not familiar with searching spreadsheets, hit ctrl/apple + f to search, and click on the small arrows at the top of each column to filter. Visitors can't edit the spreadsheet, only admins.

To submit your zines:

Fill out this form for each issue, and it will automatically appear on the spreadsheet. If you notice a problem with the listings, please email info@aas.org.uk

Comment by Jacob Louis Beaney on March 30, 2016 at 6:26am

Comment by Jacob Louis Beaney on March 7, 2016 at 2:09pm

Hey, finally got an online shop with my degenerate publications on it. A mix of confessional, autobio, poetry and satire. Contains lot's of swearing and genitals: https://www.etsy.com/uk/shop/HickathriftPress

Hickathrift Press

Comment by Carlos Salvador on January 25, 2016 at 10:13am
Dear ziner,
I am putting together an international Meeting/Show on urban culture and we will have an enourmous exhibition on Zines, Fanzines and Self Publications/Editions from all over the world.
We are inviting you to send us some of your publications so they can be a part of this delicious show.
We are already receiving fantastic publications from Austrália, South America and Canada.
Please, help us sending your zine or other self-published editions you might have.
We do not charge any kind of fee and every publication that come to our hands will be included on the exhibition.
It doesn't have to be a very recent publication.
We are accepting stuff from 2000 to 2015.
And we accpet more than one publications from each editor or distributor.
Every reference to your name will be made on the exhibition and online, so send us also your info.
All themes and topics are allowed and all sizes too.
Please, spread the word to other ziners you might know about.
We do return every publication after the exhibition, if asked to do it.
This is the adress that you should use:
Carlos Salvador
Avenida da Liberdade, Lote 22
Fragosela de Cima
3505-419 Viseu
PORTUGAL
Please, don't take too long to make a move.
The event opening will be on the last week of February.
But sometimes mail-offices can be slow and the dead line is near and we would love to have your stuff here.
Our facebook page it's here (https://www.facebook.com/carmo81) but please, contact me on this mail adress:
zines.urban.culture.portugal@gmail.com
All the best!
Comment by Shophia Sherwood on January 25, 2016 at 4:25am

Hey everyone, Papergirl Bristol has just opened they're 2016 Open Call for artwork that will be exhibited and distributed for free! Email papergirlbristol@gmail.com for the address to send your prints etc to, or message me on here! We're hoping to create a zine like we did last year :)

Comment by Alicia Rodriguez on December 2, 2015 at 2:09pm

evening!

ube is open for submissions again - this time we’re looking for art and writing etc that responds to the emotional and physical attitudes that surround “eating” e.g:


osmosis feeding providing rust orality recipes absorption wealth saturation swallowing hearth hoard dining monsters cannibalism kitchen bad habits thresholds let’s eat grandma assimilation leaking camouflage viscosity comfort dysmorphia self care salad consumption abjection austerity


DEADLINE 1st JAN 2016

SUBMISSIONS TO UBEZINE@GMAIL.COM

our blog

our shop

lots of love x

Comment by Ian Timothy on November 15, 2015 at 8:14am

I'm Nottingham based and soon to open a online zine exchange -  www.iantimothy.com details on new page December 2015 - I write zines about the photographs I take - Highly distorted view of my world..

 

Members (51)

 
 
 

Groups

Want to advertise here?

Ist preference given to distros and zines. Rates and details are here. Limited space. Very Low Cost!

Please Support Our Sponsors

SYNDICATED ZINE REVIEWS

ZINE-O-MATIC

THE WORD DISTRIBUTION

Download and Print WMZ Fliers

 

© 2017   Created by Krissy Ponyboy Press.   Powered by

Badges  |  Report an Issue  |  Terms of Service