Zinesters in the uk !!!!!!!!

My name is Shannon, i live in the north east of the uk and wonder if there's any fella zinesters who are in the uk. It be nice to know that im not alone. Raise your voices and get heard.
Hello, I am a London based newbie. Will be rummaging around this group for infos on events and so on. Happy to swap zines and chat if anyone is interested. Looking forward to hear from you.
24 page 1/4 sized perzine on green paper
This one is about the experience of growing up holidaying in a caravan at French campsites. A typical holiday for British people, but probably weird and exotic for those from further away. Available for £2 from my shop (includes UK postage- international extra)
I have two new zines available this month. This is a mini zine I made for the 24 hour zine project, which runs every July. You have to write and layout 24 pages within 24 hours. No pre-preparation is allowed. It's a fun challenge. Available from my shop for £1 (including UK postage).
24 page 1/6 sized mini perzine on yellow paper
Check out our new directory of zines in the UK and Ireland!- original post at www.aas.org.uk/ukzines
Open the spreadsheet, and you can filter and search each column to find the type of zines and the topics you're interested in. If you're not familiar with searching spreadsheets, hit ctrl/apple + f to search, and click on the small arrows at the top of each column to filter. Visitors can't edit the spreadsheet, only admins.
Fill out this form for each issue, and it will automatically appear on the spreadsheet. If you notice a problem with the listings, please email info@aas.org.uk
Hey, finally got an online shop with my degenerate publications on it. A mix of confessional, autobio, poetry and satire. Contains lot's of swearing and genitals: https://www.etsy.com/uk/shop/HickathriftPress
ube is open for submissions again - this time we’re looking for art and writing etc that responds to the emotional and physical attitudes that surround “eating” e.g:
osmosis feeding providing rust orality recipes absorption wealth saturation swallowing hearth hoard dining monsters cannibalism kitchen bad habits thresholds let’s eat grandma assimilation leaking camouflage viscosity comfort dysmorphia self care salad consumption abjection austerity
DEADLINE 1st JAN 2016
SUBMISSIONS TO UBEZINE@GMAIL.COM
lots of love x
I'm Nottingham based and soon to open a online zine exchange - www.iantimothy.com details on new page December 2015 - I write zines about the photographs I take - Highly distorted view of my world..
