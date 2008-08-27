Zine Event Organizers

a place for zinesters - writers and readers
Do you organize a zine event? A zine picnic? zine readings or a zine fest/symposium/gala/etc? This group is for you! Talk to other zine organizers about workshop, promotions, fundraising, getting event space, etc.
Location: on the internets
Members: 143
Latest Activity: 5 minutes ago
Started by Cheering and Waving Press May 6.
Started by Olivia M. Feb 27.
Started by False Start Distro. Last reply by Alida Bevirt Jul 22, 2016.
Comment
Hey Zine Friends, if you haven't joined already, we have a Facebook group for organizers as well: https://www.facebook.com/groups/zinefestorganizers/. This is also for aspiring organizers interested in trading advice and publicizing your events. Let's all help each out other out and spread the word about our festivals. Thanks! -- Jess from the Scranton Zine Fest
Zineklatsch - Gossip for and with Zinesters
„Zineklatsch“ is an open space for all zine friends in Berlin.
We invite all zine makers and zine lovers to a (vegan) coffee klatsch at the Archiv der Jugendkulturen e. V. (Archive of Youth Cultures) in Kreuzberg.
Since 1997 the Archive of Youth Cultures has been collecting more than 12.000 copies of different zines from around the world. It is one of Europe’s largest zine collections open to the public.
At Zineklatsch you can find out more about the collection and our work at the archive. You can also exchange experiences and information with other zinesters about stuff like copy scams, binding and layout techniques or zine distros. You can trade, sell or give away your zines. Or you can just have a good time with nice people gossiping about zines.
Zineklatsch is a quarterly event and will take place for the first time on 05/24/2016, 4-7 p.m. at the Archive of Youth Cultures.
Bring along your all-time-fave zines and introduce them to the others!
We will also like to show you our personal treasures of the archive’s zine collection.
We like to get to know you and love to chat with you about zines at our coffee klatsch!
See you at Zineklatsch!
Tuesday, 05/24/2016, 4-7 p.m.
Archiv der Jugendkulturen
Fidicinstr. 3 (Haus A)
10965 Berlin
U6-Station „Platz der Luftbrücke“
Mail: archiv@jugendkulturen.de
Phone: 0049-(0)30-6942934
Web: http://jugendkulturen.de
NEW YORK CITY FEMINIST ZINE FEST 2014
Do you like zines? How about feminism? Because second annual NYC Feminist Zine Fest is coming up! Mark your calenders for March 1st, 2014 from 1-6pm. This time we will be at Barnard College in uptown Manhattan, 3009 Broadway in the James Room on the 4th floor of Barnard Hall. The space is handicap accessible.
We will be opening the call for tablers very soon, so if you’re a zinester or artist interested in sharing your work, keep an eye on our website (http://feministzinefestnyc.wordpress.com/) for updates. We also need volunteers to help the day run smoothly so if you think that sounds like you (or you have questions in general), email us at feministzinefestnyc@gmail.com! RSVP to the WMZ event here!
canberra zine fair 23rd march 2014
2nd annual canberra (australia) zine fair is on!
part of the You Are Here festival, not only will there be a zine fair,
the day will de dedicated to all things paper, print and DIY.
get onboard. get ZINEY!
POETS OF THE APOCALYPSE
by PAPER MONSTER PRESS
December 2013
We are tribeless and all tribes are ours.
We are homeless and all homes are ours.
We are nameless and all names are ours.
To the fascists we are the faceless enemy
Who come like thieves in the night, angels of death:
The ever moving, shining, secret eye of the storm.
-"Open Letter to Filipino Artists by Emmanuel Lacaba"
PMP's 10th issue to date. An all-poetry anthology that aims to put together in one book trends in contemporary poetry from the Philippines and beyond. An ambitious project that wishes to span the whole planet. 100 poems in one book.
Guidelines:
1. Each poet may submit 1-3 poems (of which the editors may get 1-3 poems for inclusion), with a maximum of 5 sentences bio-note.
2. Poems submitted must be unpublished. Poems submitted must be cut and pasted in the body of the email. Attach if you want, but please put the poems in the body of the email. It allows us to read and access the poems more easily. Plus if we have to download attachments in a laptop full of viruses while we're running late for work, and there's one attachment per poem, we can't even tell you how pissed we become.
3. Artists may submit cover art for this project. Cover art is front and back cover with the words Paper Monster Press and Poets of the Apocalypse in the front cover.
4. Artists submitting their work agree to allow PMP to publish their work in zine format (around 50 or so copies), and an e-book format (which will be sold through Paypal, or Amazon, or wherever).
5. Payment is 1 copy of the zine (while supplies last), if not, its a copy of the e-book.
6. Submissions must be sent to papermonsterpress@yahoo.com only.
7. Deadline is on August 31, 2013.
*I, ICARUS LAUNCHES ON AUGUST 2013*
hey I'm looking to start a zine event in the UK and need an experienced person to tell me about how I might go about that ! I'd love to put on a zine fest in a small venue and I need to know how to fund it and just generally any other knowlege you can provide ^-^ my email is ettaeir@hotmail.co.uk
You need to be a member of Zine Event Organizers to add comments!