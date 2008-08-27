zine donation

a place for zinesters - writers and readers
a list of places where zines may be passed onto - libraries, reviewers, people who like random stuff in the mail, all sorts. join, add yourself, add libraries you know of.
Members: 125
Latest Activity: 21 minutes ago
Comment
The Toronto Zine Library:
We currently have staffed hours which are open to the public on Sundays from 1pm-3pm and Tuesdays from 6pm-pm.
We are located on the 2nd floor of the Tranzac Club in Toronto.
We are a lending library. People are welcome to get memberships or borrowing privileges. But everyone is welcome to read zines, hang out or bring their own work (write, draw, bring a long arm stapler).
If you want to host an event or do a workshop, we can work with that.
Also looking for people to join our collective.
Come by and say hi!
hello!
i'm opening a zine library as part of the art space i work at in richmond, va. we are seeking zine donations to add to our collection! if anyone would like to donate we would appreciate it!
we are also looking for the following:
-loans of special/curated collections for bimonthly rotating displays
-zine artists to display artwork for bimonthly rotating displays
-any zine-related paraphernalia
mailing address:
Gallery5
c/o c. m. d. fenton
200 W Marshall St
Richmond, VA 23220
for any packages larger than a standard mail slot:
c. m. d. fenton
Gallery5
c/o ART180
114 W Marshall St
Richmond VA, 23220
questions, comments, etc:
community@gallery5arts.org
our website:
gallery5arts.org
fb, insta, twitter @gallery5arts
thank you lovely zinesters!! stop in and see us as of september 29 if you're in the area!!
Zinedepo is a zinelibrary in the dutch city of Arnhem.
We have about 1100 zines from all over the globe dating back to the early 90's.
We're open to the public every friday afternoon.
Zinedonations are always welcome.
for a postal adress drop me a mail at
zinedepo(at)xs4all(dot)nl
https://www.facebook.com/Zinedepo-206711479676118
Hey everyone!
I am the Zine Librarian at Simmons College in Boston, MA. I am looking for donations of zines that address activism, advocacy, and self-advocacy. If you are interested in donating that would be awesome!
You can send your zine(s) to:
Simmons College
c/o Dawn Stahura
300 The Fenway
Boston, MA 02115-5898
and Thanks!
Hi
I am looking for donations for a new zine library in the North West of England-primarily the Liverpool/Merseyside area.
If anyone out there are having a clear out of old zines or are wanting to spread the word of their own publications, please get in touch.
I love zines! However, the area where I live contains little to no zinesters, so I would love to share and spread zines around the area where I live. If you're interested in giving me some zines, please comment on my wall!
I love to read zines and I love to spread good words about excellent ones, I'm not a library though I do share my zines with people I'm friends with, feel free to send me any you don't want/need/or want read!
Stacey Von Wolf
3955 Woodland Ave
Apt 4
West Des Moines, IA 50266
The OCAD U Zine Library is an ever-growing collection of self-published and handmade objects located in the Learning Zone at the Ontario College of Art and Design University in Toronto. It has been built from generous donations from zinesters worldwide. If you would like to share your zines or have a collection of your own that needs a home, the OCAD Zine Library will happily collect, preserve and share these publications for many years to come.
Please mail donations to:
Dorothy H. Hoover Library, Zine Collection
OCAD University
100 McCaul Street
Toronto, ON
M5T 1W1
You need to be a member of zine donation to add comments!