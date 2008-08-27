We Make Zines

a place for zinesters - writers and readers

zine donation

Information

zine donation

a list of places where zines may be passed onto - libraries, reviewers, people who like random stuff in the mail, all sorts. join, add yourself, add libraries you know of.

Members: 125
Latest Activity: 21 minutes ago

i don't know what to do with this text box

yeah, text. texty text. join the textual revolution~ woo woo.

Comment Wall

Comment

You need to be a member of zine donation to add comments!

Comment by ZippityZinedra on April 2, 2017 at 3:07pm

The Toronto Zine Library:
We currently have staffed hours which are open to the public on Sundays from 1pm-3pm and Tuesdays from 6pm-pm.
We are located on the 2nd floor of the Tranzac Club in Toronto.
We are a lending library. People are welcome to get memberships or borrowing privileges. But everyone is welcome to read zines, hang out or bring their own work (write, draw, bring a long arm stapler).
If you want to host an event or do a workshop, we can work with that.
Also looking for people to join our collective.
Come by and say hi!

Comment by dustin timberlake on September 10, 2016 at 2:04pm

hello!

i'm opening a zine library as part of the art space i work at in richmond, va. we are seeking zine donations to add to our collection! if anyone would like to donate we would appreciate it! 

we are also looking for the following:

-loans of special/curated collections for bimonthly rotating displays

-zine artists to display artwork for bimonthly rotating displays

-any zine-related paraphernalia 

mailing address:

Gallery5

c/o c. m. d. fenton

200 W Marshall St

Richmond, VA 23220

for any packages larger than a standard mail slot:

c. m. d. fenton

Gallery5

c/o ART180

114 W Marshall St

Richmond VA, 23220

questions, comments, etc:

community@gallery5arts.org

our website:

gallery5arts.org

fb, insta, twitter @gallery5arts

thank you lovely zinesters!! stop in and see us as of september 29 if you're in the area!!

Comment by zinedepo on August 6, 2016 at 3:44am

Zinedepo is a zinelibrary in the dutch city of Arnhem.

We have about 1100 zines from all over the globe dating back to the early 90's.

We're open to the public every friday afternoon.

Zinedonations are always welcome.

for a postal adress drop me a mail at

zinedepo(at)xs4all(dot)nl

https://www.facebook.com/Zinedepo-206711479676118

http://motelspatie.nl/artist/27/zinedepo

Comment by fishspit on February 26, 2016 at 6:27pm

wiseblood! always free!

love mail?  do you?  love trades?  like to swap cassette tapes!

let me know.

fishspit here!

Comment by fishspit on September 12, 2015 at 3:26pm

anybody want a goddamned wiseblood . . . you just right me ya here  . . . 

fishspit 

1304 175th Pl. NE, Bellevue, WA 98008

god bless you sons of bitches . . . 

Comment by Nyxia Grey on January 20, 2015 at 9:19am

Hey everyone!

I am the Zine Librarian at Simmons College in Boston, MA. I am looking for donations of zines that address activism, advocacy, and self-advocacy. If you are interested in donating that would be awesome!

You can send your zine(s) to:

Simmons College

c/o Dawn Stahura

300 The Fenway

Boston, MA 02115-5898

and Thanks!

Comment by Graham Rimmer on July 29, 2014 at 12:29pm

Hi 

I am looking for donations for a new zine library in the North West of England-primarily the Liverpool/Merseyside area.

If anyone out there are having a clear out of old zines or are wanting to spread the word of their own publications, please get in touch.

Comment by Angela Vu on July 9, 2014 at 7:27pm

I love zines! However, the area where I live contains little to no zinesters, so I would love to share and spread zines around the area where I live. If you're interested in giving me some zines, please comment on my wall!

Comment by Stacey Von Wolf on December 2, 2013 at 10:02pm

I love to read zines and I love to spread good words about excellent ones, I'm not a library though I do share my zines with people I'm friends with, feel free to send me any you don't want/need/or want read!

Stacey Von Wolf
3955 Woodland Ave
Apt 4
West Des Moines, IA 50266

Comment by OCAD Zine Library on November 29, 2013 at 11:29am

The OCAD U Zine Library is an ever-growing collection of self-published and handmade objects located in the Learning Zone at the Ontario College of Art and Design University in Toronto. It has been built from generous donations from zinesters worldwide. If you would like to share your zines or have a collection of your own that needs a home, the OCAD Zine Library will happily collect, preserve and share these publications for many years to come.

Please mail donations to: 
Dorothy H. Hoover Library, Zine Collection 
OCAD University 
100 McCaul Street 
Toronto, ON 
M5T 1W1

 

Members (125)

 
 
 

Groups

Want to advertise here?

Ist preference given to distros and zines. Rates and details are here. Limited space. Very Low Cost!

Please Support Our Sponsors

SYNDICATED ZINE REVIEWS

ZINE-O-MATIC

THE WORD DISTRIBUTION

Download and Print WMZ Fliers

 

© 2017   Created by Krissy Ponyboy Press.   Powered by

Badges  |  Report an Issue  |  Terms of Service