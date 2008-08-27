Zine Bombers

a place for zinesters - writers and readers
Beyond free zines: free zines for ALL!
Zine bombing refers to the act of leaving your zine behind anywhere for anyone to find. You can zine bomb with intent (for example, wedge an issue of your feminist zine into an issue of Cosmo) or just leave 'em where-ever (in a coffee shop, the pocket of a shirt in a store, the back of a toilet in a public restroom, a windowsill somewhere....you get it).
Post here where and how you've left ("bombed") a zine, or when you've found a zine bomb!
Please don't otherwise advertise your zine or event here (no new issue announcements etc).
Location: we are everywhere.....
Members: 77
Latest Activity: 38 minutes ago
you know yarn bombing.
you know graffiti bombing.
you know bomb bombing (but you wish you didn't).
how about zine bombing?
leave a zine there, leave a zine here.
fun for zinesters! fun for findsters!
Started by Zelda. Last reply by flowerfuck 38 minutes ago.
Started by Zelda Apr 8, 2014.
Started by Zelda Feb 10, 2014.
Do you think its something that has to be done anonymously? Call me lame but I really like people knowing that I made the zines I do... Have you all had anyone respond badly to you 'bombing'?
I've been leaving "Manifesto" in those pop-up tiny libraries you see around. There are several in the Grand Park in downtown LA. I have no idea if they are really DIY or they are "regulated" by someone.
AvantAfro: that is brilliant!
i love sneaking them into libraries and recently i started SHOP dropping , tis like shopp lifting yet i give to the book shop, i make simple oneshot zines and slide them into the most unsuspecting novels, and all kinds of weird books, where the buyer surely would not expect it ---love this activity.
this past weekend i had a great time going from Ohio to Scranton, PA. I left zines at gas stations at the pumps where they usually have info on credit cards, in the small gas station bathrooms on top of the paper towl dispenser, on bulletin boards and in magazine racks at random gas stations through out the trip (: it was really fun to leave zines in a state i'm not from. Hope one lucky random person ends up with a smile
Bomb Zines, Not Country's!
Thanks Eggplant for the invite...
