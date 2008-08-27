Zine Bombers

zine bombing!

Beyond free zines: free zines for ALL!

Zine bombing refers to the act of leaving your zine behind anywhere for anyone to find. You can zine bomb with intent (for example, wedge an issue of your feminist zine into an issue of Cosmo) or just leave 'em where-ever (in a coffee shop, the pocket of a shirt in a store, the back of a toilet in a public restroom, a windowsill somewhere....you get it).

Post here where and how you've left ("bombed") a zine, or when you've found a zine bomb!

Please don't otherwise advertise your zine or event here (no new issue announcements etc).