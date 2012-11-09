what is your zine bombing location?

a place for zinesters - writers and readers
Where have you/do you plan to zine bomb? country, city, etc
Sometimes Ill put my zine next to a good book at the library. Geo-cash's are also a great place. Or inside a copy of the LA times!
Inside geo-caches is a great idea!
My uni has a few little spots scattered around where they leave piles of flyers for events and concerts, I usually stick a few there. They stand out because they're surrounded by glossy, colourful flyers so they're usually always gone by the time I pass by again :)