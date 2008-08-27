Zine Swapping

We Make Zines

Swap Zines with fellow zinesters.Email me for an address wazuulu@gmail.com.I have a wide variety of zines from all over the place thanks to you folks.  

Comment by Ophelia Raynor on September 9, 2016 at 10:14am

Hello!

I have a bunch of zines that I'd love to swap! I have a couple of mini zines, two poetry zines, a bunch of 'joke' zines that are basically show/movie themed shit posts, and a zine on succulent care! If anyone wants a copy (or a couple) please message me!

Comment by Robert van Vaals on April 15, 2016 at 11:27am

My perzine 'Fixing A Hole' issue 2, the 'Edelweiss' edition, is available for free! In this new issue: 'From Anxiety To Zen', zen meditation as a tool against anxiety disorder (not); a review of Jett Rebel's 'Truck', his stunning latest album, and four, five more or less literary pieces on codependency. Please contact me to get your fresh copy!

Comment by Robert van Vaals on July 23, 2015 at 10:56am

My perzine Full Size Render issue #1 is out for trade now! I share, among other stuff, about mental health issues in photos/poetry/prose. Entirely analogue, with Dymo embossing labels, handwriting, rub-on transfer lettering, typewriting.

Comment by Robert van Vaals on June 29, 2015 at 10:26am

Much to my relief FAH #1 is now finished and printed! FAH (Fixing A Hole) is a perzine with mental health issues and personal development as common theme. In this first issue photographs taken with Lomography cameras, an essay on Lomography as a way to play, an essay about society being in myself first and a number of assorted journal notes, with a focus on music. I've a first print run of twenty copies to trade on stock. Please contact me if you like to swap zines!

Comment by Karla Keffer on June 14, 2015 at 2:02pm

At the printer's - The Real Ramona #2 - The Gone with the Wind issue!

In which we learn about my extensive imaginings as Scarlett O'Hara and join me on a quest to slim down the Atkins way and quit smoking the Nicorette/cold turkey way.  Surprisingly few cats. 48 pages.


Trades welcome. PM me or email me at therealramonazine@gmail.com. $2.00 in my Etsy shop!

Comment by Karla Keffer on January 14, 2015 at 10:24am

The first issue of The Real Ramona! 48 lovingly hand-stapled pages of the whys and wherefores of Post -Traumatic Stress Disorder, how to spot a crappy therapist, and cats gone but not forgotten. Please message me or email me at therealramonazine@gmail.com if you'd like to trade.


Comment by Lucas on January 14, 2015 at 7:20am

hello, please check my zines if you wanna trade

Comment by Rasasvada on July 20, 2014 at 3:17pm

We like trades! Trade with us. Send us an address & we'll send something your way. rasasvadacreative@gmail.com

Comment by Mike Nobody on January 14, 2014 at 4:06pm

Where is everybody?

This site is pretty dead, lately.

Comment by Alexander B. Laubscher on August 8, 2013 at 11:20pm
Hey guys! Issues 1-3 of my zine/ mini are available. Email me at deep_fried_scream2013@aol.com so we can work out trades! Thanks
 

