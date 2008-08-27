Zine Swapping

a place for zinesters - writers and readers
Swap Zines with fellow zinesters.Email me for an address wazuulu@gmail.com.I have a wide variety of zines from all over the place thanks to you folks.
Location: Pittsburgh
Members: 63
Latest Activity: 28 minutes ago
This group does not have any discussions yet.
Comment
Hello!
I have a bunch of zines that I'd love to swap! I have a couple of mini zines, two poetry zines, a bunch of 'joke' zines that are basically show/movie themed shit posts, and a zine on succulent care! If anyone wants a copy (or a couple) please message me!
My perzine 'Fixing A Hole' issue 2, the 'Edelweiss' edition, is available for free! In this new issue: 'From Anxiety To Zen', zen meditation as a tool against anxiety disorder (not); a review of Jett Rebel's 'Truck', his stunning latest album, and four, five more or less literary pieces on codependency. Please contact me to get your fresh copy!
My perzine Full Size Render issue #1 is out for trade now! I share, among other stuff, about mental health issues in photos/poetry/prose. Entirely analogue, with Dymo embossing labels, handwriting, rub-on transfer lettering, typewriting.
Much to my relief FAH #1 is now finished and printed! FAH (Fixing A Hole) is a perzine with mental health issues and personal development as common theme. In this first issue photographs taken with Lomography cameras, an essay on Lomography as a way to play, an essay about society being in myself first and a number of assorted journal notes, with a focus on music. I've a first print run of twenty copies to trade on stock. Please contact me if you like to swap zines!
At the printer's - The Real Ramona #2 - The Gone with the Wind issue!
In which we learn about my extensive imaginings as Scarlett O'Hara and join me on a quest to slim down the Atkins way and quit smoking the Nicorette/cold turkey way. Surprisingly few cats. 48 pages.
Trades welcome. PM me or email me at therealramonazine@gmail.com. $2.00 in my Etsy shop!
We like trades! Trade with us. Send us an address & we'll send something your way. rasasvadacreative@gmail.com
You need to be a member of Zine Swapping to add comments!