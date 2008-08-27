We Make Zines

a place for zinesters - writers and readers

Worldwide Trades

Information

Worldwide Trades

Do you want to trade zines, art, or mixtapes with someone who lives on a different continent? Find a penpal across the world?

Anyone can join! Comment to specify what you would trade/write, where you are (country), and what countries you're interested in.

Members: 32
Latest Activity: 1 hour ago

Discussion Forum

This group does not have any discussions yet.

Comment Wall

Comment

You need to be a member of Worldwide Trades to add comments!

Comment by Timwnas 1 hour ago

punk collages zine from Greece,32pages, A5 size.

timwnaskt@gmail.com for trades

Comment by Mattias Gunnarsson yesterday

Hi all. I want to trade with you all :) Worldwide.

I do drawing zines: for example this one: 

I am in sweden. 

Let me know if you are interested.

I also collect for an archive at the Gothenburg University library, art section (HDK Zine Archive

Comment by Shane Marshall on April 8, 2017 at 5:24pm

Hello,
I'm looking to be trading around the world. I just finished releasing my new issue of "VICE" which features a lot of goodies with music, art, poetry. Handful of weirdness. Buy if anyone wants to trade around the globe, or even here domestically then I'm open. Contact me here or message me at shayanshafii@gmail.com

Thanks!

Comment by Robert van Vaals on April 15, 2016 at 11:27am

My perzine 'Fixing A Hole' issue 2, the 'Edelweiss' edition, is available for free! In this new issue: 'From Anxiety To Zen', zen meditation as a tool against anxiety disorder (not); a review of Jett Rebel's 'Truck', his stunning latest album, and four, five more or less literary pieces on codependency. Please contact me to get your fresh copy!

Comment by Carlos Salvador on January 25, 2016 at 10:13am
Dear ziner,
I am putting together an international Meeting/Show on urban culture and we will have an enourmous exhibition on Zines, Fanzines and Self Publications/Editions from all over the world.
We are inviting you to send us some of your publications so they can be a part of this delicious show.
We are already receiving fantastic publications from Austrália, South America and Canada.
Please, help us sending your zine or other self-published editions you might have.
We do not charge any kind of fee and every publication that come to our hands will be included on the exhibition.
It doesn't have to be a very recent publication.
We are accepting stuff from 2000 to 2015.
And we accpet more than one publications from each editor or distributor.
Every reference to your name will be made on the exhibition and online, so send us also your info.
All themes and topics are allowed and all sizes too.
Please, spread the word to other ziners you might know about.
We do return every publication after the exhibition, if asked to do it.
This is the adress that you should use:
Carlos Salvador
Avenida da Liberdade, Lote 22
Fragosela de Cima
3505-419 Viseu
PORTUGAL
Please, don't take too long to make a move.
The event opening will be on the last week of February.
But sometimes mail-offices can be slow and the dead line is near and we would love to have your stuff here.
Our facebook page it's here (https://www.facebook.com/carmo81) but please, contact me on this mail adress:
 
zines.urban.culture.portugal@gmail.com
All the best!
Comment by Robert Smith on January 13, 2016 at 4:04am

"Are of you zinesters interested in alternative currencies like Bitcoin, Shire Silver, Ithaca Hours, Time Dollars, etc?"

The reason why I asked such a question, because I would to be able to sell my zine proects (both in PDF & Print) for an alternative currency like Bitcoin.

Comment by Robert van Vaals on July 23, 2015 at 10:54am

My perzine Full Size Render issue #1 is out for trade now! I share, among other stuff, about mental health issues in photos/poetry/prose. Entirely analogue, with Dymo embossing labels, handwriting, rub-on transfer lettering, typewriting.

Comment by Nico Doreste on July 19, 2015 at 8:18pm

herro dare. just printed the 1st part of a series,

if anyone's up for a tradeeee.

Comment by Robert van Vaals on June 29, 2015 at 10:22am

Much to my relief FAH #1 is now finished and printed! FAH (Fixing A Hole) is a perzine with mental health issues and personal development as common theme. In this first issue photographs taken with Lomography cameras, an essay on Lomography as a way to play, an essay about society being in myself first and a number of assorted journal notes, with a focus on music. I've a first print run of twenty copies to trade on stock. Please contact me if you like to swap zines!

Comment by ZippityZinedra on March 29, 2015 at 8:47am

"Falling Apart: A zine on death, grief, mourning and loss."
This zine is about grieving and mourning the death of someone while using letters, stories, poetry, artwork, photography as a way to help cope with grief.
There is a lot of misunderstanding when it comes to the death of a loved one....a lot of "time heals all wounds," "life goes on" and "what's done is done." Am hoping this zine will try to help people understand grief and not shaming those who are mourning into silence, denial, isolation and to "just get over it."
The grief zine is 38 pages and it's typed.
Currently have 10 copies on hand. If you would like to trade, contact me through the facebook page, send a message through wemakezines or email Sandra_reiki_@hotmail.com

**Thank you to the contributors**

 

Members (32)

 
 
 

Groups

Want to advertise here?

Ist preference given to distros and zines. Rates and details are here. Limited space. Very Low Cost!

Please Support Our Sponsors

SYNDICATED ZINE REVIEWS

ZINE-O-MATIC

THE WORD DISTRIBUTION

Download and Print WMZ Fliers

 

© 2017   Created by Krissy Ponyboy Press.   Powered by

Badges  |  Report an Issue  |  Terms of Service