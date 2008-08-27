Worldwide Trades

a place for zinesters - writers and readers
Do you want to trade zines, art, or mixtapes with someone who lives on a different continent? Find a penpal across the world?
Anyone can join! Comment to specify what you would trade/write, where you are (country), and what countries you're interested in.
Hi all. I want to trade with you all :) Worldwide.
I do drawing zines: for example this one:
I am in sweden.
Let me know if you are interested.
I also collect for an archive at the Gothenburg University library, art section (HDK Zine Archive)
Hello,
I'm looking to be trading around the world. I just finished releasing my new issue of "VICE" which features a lot of goodies with music, art, poetry. Handful of weirdness. Buy if anyone wants to trade around the globe, or even here domestically then I'm open. Contact me here or message me at shayanshafii@gmail.com
Thanks!
My perzine 'Fixing A Hole' issue 2, the 'Edelweiss' edition, is available for free! In this new issue: 'From Anxiety To Zen', zen meditation as a tool against anxiety disorder (not); a review of Jett Rebel's 'Truck', his stunning latest album, and four, five more or less literary pieces on codependency. Please contact me to get your fresh copy!
"Are of you zinesters interested in alternative currencies like Bitcoin, Shire Silver, Ithaca Hours, Time Dollars, etc?"
The reason why I asked such a question, because I would to be able to sell my zine proects (both in PDF & Print) for an alternative currency like Bitcoin.
My perzine Full Size Render issue #1 is out for trade now! I share, among other stuff, about mental health issues in photos/poetry/prose. Entirely analogue, with Dymo embossing labels, handwriting, rub-on transfer lettering, typewriting.
herro dare. just printed the 1st part of a series,
if anyone's up for a tradeeee.
Much to my relief FAH #1 is now finished and printed! FAH (Fixing A Hole) is a perzine with mental health issues and personal development as common theme. In this first issue photographs taken with Lomography cameras, an essay on Lomography as a way to play, an essay about society being in myself first and a number of assorted journal notes, with a focus on music. I've a first print run of twenty copies to trade on stock. Please contact me if you like to swap zines!
"Falling Apart: A zine on death, grief, mourning and loss."
This zine is about grieving and mourning the death of someone while using letters, stories, poetry, artwork, photography as a way to help cope with grief.
There is a lot of misunderstanding when it comes to the death of a loved one....a lot of "time heals all wounds," "life goes on" and "what's done is done." Am hoping this zine will try to help people understand grief and not shaming those who are mourning into silence, denial, isolation and to "just get over it."
The grief zine is 38 pages and it's typed.
Currently have 10 copies on hand. If you would like to trade, contact me through the facebook page, send a message through wemakezines or email Sandra_reiki_@hotmail.com
**Thank you to the contributors**
