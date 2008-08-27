Women of Color Zinesters

a place for zinesters - writers and readers
A group for everyone who IDs as a Woman of Color (WOC) to provide support, networking, sharing & connections.
Hello, I am working on creating a zine that reviews POC and WOC written zines and projects. I'm looking for zines by people of color to review in an upcoming review zine featuring zines and alt media…Continue
Started by Noemi Martinez. Last reply by Zeina V. Jul 1, 2015.
Hi all!I haven't traded zines in ages, and I'm psyched to trade with folks in the WOC group!This is my first photo zine of my grandmother and her former home (where she looked after me as a child) in…Continue
Started by dwing comics. Last reply by Daisy Salinas Mar 7, 2012.
Hi! Just wanna say I have a new zine!
PICKING BONES #1 is a mix of prose and comics about about visiting my family in New York and the Philippines, reuniting with old friends, managing grief, homesickness and places and past selves. Also, instructions on how to play pusoy dos (Filipinx poker!).
20 pages, half-sized with yellow paper covers!
Get it here: https://www.etsy.com/ca/listing/485346533/picking-bones-1 OR I'm also down to trade! Drop me a line at nerdturd @ gmail.com <3
Hi everyone! Mangosteen #4 is out. There's not really much of a theme to it, just my current thoughts and whatnot. It's for sale in my shop: monycraftstudio.storenvy.com
Issue #4 of "What You Left Behind" is a collection of more illustrated vignettes chronicling the imagination and adventures of Janie Chan. This 28-page color issue explores Janie's curiosity and fantasies about being in different places. Book dimensions are approx. 8.5in. x 6.75 in.
Buy a limited edition copy here:
trades?
Issue #3 of the "What You Left Behind" comics series starring Janie Chan, a Chinese American girl growing up in Queens, NY during the 1990s. In this issue, follow Janie at school, in her backyard and other places as she discovers the world around her through play. Stories are illustrated using comics, watercolor and ink. Appropriate for ages 13 and up.
8.5 x 6.75 in. 28 pages, color.
Order a copy here:
https://www.etsy.com/listing/235328489/what-you-left-behind-3-the-p...
CALL FOR SUBMISSIONS!
I'm looking for submissions for an all-inclusive FEMINIST ART ZINE that seeks to showcase and give voice to feminist and queer lives and experiences.
I accept ALL FORMS OF ART (visuals and texts).
send your SUBMISSIONS to: waywardartzine@gmail.com
Hey all, I have a new Vapour Trails 'zine out. It's called Ethnicity & Existentialism (it's not philosophical, but it is about race and representation, as well as my personal experiences as a mixed person of colour). It's a little all over the place, but it took a long time to put together. Each page's background is painted with watercolours and it is 21 half-sized pages.
$5 to help me break even from those god awful colour photocopy costs (after I make it back I'll consider trades, but not quite yet!)
Here: https://www.etsy.com/ca/listing/191366031/vapour-trails-2-ethnicity...
and here: http://ohremember.bigcartel.com/product/vapour-trails-2
Thanks!
Muchacha fanzine Issue #9 “Body Positivity” CALLS OUT TO POC, trans* folks, disabled badasses, women, curvy/voluptuous/fat/thick Goddesses/Gods/Genderqueers, and lesbians/gays/bis/queers to submit poetry, prose, art, comics, photography, quotes, scripts, musical lyrics, ramblings, etc. concerning body positivity. Submissions are very open to interpretation and can include but are not limited to discussions/art related to how race, gender, size, sexuality, able-bodiedness, age, and class intersect with ideas related to body positivity and/or embodiment.
Contact me at Riotgrrrl56@yahoo.com with submissions. The deadline is Tuesday, July 1st and all contributors will receive a free copy when this edition is released in mid-July!
Note: *This edition of Muchacha aims to challenge the mainstream white/heterosexual/able-bodied/cisgender-centric feminist movement of “body positivity” that has and continues to exclude/ignore the fact that many marginalized people have distinct experiences with their bodies that are often underrepresented in our society. Another goal of this summer issue is to reclaim the term “body positivity” in a way that is inclusive of diverse voices and encourages reflectivity on how bodies can also be cause for pain, conflict, and/or healing.
Hey friends! I recently posted a blog post about my zine and my connection to the zine community. I also put a bunch of my zines up on my etsy shop. I'd love it if you could check them out! <3
http://www.skinnedknees.net/support-independent-press-buy-my-zines/
I didn't know that male feminists existed. But, I am a feminist.
