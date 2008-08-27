We Make Zines

a place for zinesters - writers and readers

Women of Color Zinesters

Information

Women of Color Zinesters

A group for everyone who IDs as a Woman of Color (WOC) to provide support, networking, sharing & connections.

Members: 46
Latest Activity: 58 minutes ago

Discussion Forum

Alt.media Review: Exploring people of color zines & projects 2 Replies

Hello, I am working on creating a zine that reviews POC and WOC written zines and projects. I'm looking for zines by people of color to review in an upcoming review zine featuring zines and alt media…Continue

Started by Noemi Martinez. Last reply by Zeina V. Jul 1, 2015.

Photo Zine for Trade 1 Reply

Hi all!I haven't traded zines in ages, and I'm psyched to trade with folks in the WOC group!This is my first photo zine of my grandmother and her former home (where she looked after me as a child) in…Continue

Started by dwing comics. Last reply by Daisy Salinas Mar 7, 2012.

Comment Wall

Comment

You need to be a member of Women of Color Zinesters to add comments!

Comment by Keet on October 17, 2016 at 7:03pm

Hi! Just wanna say I have a new zine!

PICKING BONES #1 is a mix of prose and comics about about visiting my family in New York and the Philippines, reuniting with old friends, managing grief, homesickness and places and past selves. Also, instructions on how to play pusoy dos (Filipinx poker!).

20 pages, half-sized with yellow paper covers! 
Get it here: https://www.etsy.com/ca/listing/485346533/picking-bones-1 OR I'm also down to trade! Drop me a line at nerdturd @ gmail.com <3

Comment by Krystal C. on September 26, 2016 at 2:45pm

Hi everyone! Mangosteen #4 is out. There's not really much of a theme to it, just my current thoughts and whatnot. It's for sale in my shop: monycraftstudio.storenvy.com

Comment by dwing comics on August 29, 2015 at 9:54am

Issue #4 of "What You Left Behind" is a collection of more illustrated vignettes chronicling the imagination and adventures of Janie Chan. This 28-page color issue explores Janie's curiosity and fantasies about being in different places. Book dimensions are approx. 8.5in. x 6.75 in.

Buy a limited edition copy here:

https://www.etsy.com/listing/245922251/

Comment by Zeina V. on July 1, 2015 at 12:19pm

trades?

Comment by dwing comics on May 31, 2015 at 11:32am

Issue #3 of the "What You Left Behind" comics series starring Janie Chan, a Chinese American girl growing up in Queens, NY during the 1990s. In this issue, follow Janie at school, in her backyard and other places as she discovers the world around her through play. Stories are illustrated using comics, watercolor and ink. Appropriate for ages 13 and up. 

8.5 x 6.75 in. 28 pages, color.

Order a copy here:

https://www.etsy.com/listing/235328489/what-you-left-behind-3-the-p...

Comment by Charlotte Sometimes on April 3, 2015 at 9:10am

CALL FOR SUBMISSIONS!


I'm looking for submissions for an all-inclusive FEMINIST ART ZINE that seeks to showcase and give voice to feminist and queer lives and experiences.

I accept ALL FORMS OF ART (visuals and texts).

send your SUBMISSIONS to: waywardartzine@gmail.com

Comment by Zeina V. on June 2, 2014 at 2:07pm

Hey all, I have a new Vapour Trails 'zine out. It's called Ethnicity & Existentialism (it's not philosophical, but it is about race and representation, as well as my personal experiences as a mixed person of colour). It's a little all over the place, but it took a long time to put together. Each page's background is painted with watercolours and it is 21 half-sized pages.
$5 to help me break even from those god awful colour photocopy costs (after I make it back I'll consider trades, but not quite yet!)
Here: https://www.etsy.com/ca/listing/191366031/vapour-trails-2-ethnicity...
and here: http://ohremember.bigcartel.com/product/vapour-trails-2
Thanks!

Comment by Daisy Salinas on May 29, 2014 at 6:18pm

Muchacha fanzine Issue #9 “Body Positivity” CALLS OUT TO POC, trans* folks, disabled badasses, women, curvy/voluptuous/fat/thick Goddesses/Gods/Genderqueers, and lesbians/gays/bis/queers to submit poetry, prose, art, comics, photography, quotes, scripts, musical lyrics, ramblings, etc. concerning body positivity. Submissions are very open to interpretation and can include but are not limited to discussions/art related to how race, gender, size, sexuality, able-bodiedness, age, and class intersect with ideas related to body positivity and/or embodiment.

Contact me at Riotgrrrl56@yahoo.com with submissions. The deadline is Tuesday, July 1st and all contributors will receive a free copy when this edition is released in mid-July!

Note: *This edition of Muchacha aims to challenge the mainstream white/heterosexual/able-bodied/cisgender-centric feminist movement of “body positivity” that has and continues to exclude/ignore the fact that many marginalized people have distinct experiences with their bodies that are often underrepresented in our society. Another goal of this summer issue is to reclaim the term “body positivity” in a way that is inclusive of diverse voices and encourages reflectivity on how bodies can also be cause for pain, conflict, and/or healing.

Comment by Jen on May 21, 2014 at 12:01am

Hey friends! I recently posted a blog post about my zine and my connection to the zine community. I also put a bunch of my zines up on my etsy shop. I'd love it if you could check them out! <3

http://www.skinnedknees.net/support-independent-press-buy-my-zines/

http://etsy.com/shop/magpiesformoons

Comment by Rorey J. Sotela on April 24, 2014 at 5:55pm

  I didn't know that male feminists existed. But, I am a feminist.

 

Members (46)

 
 
 

Groups

Want to advertise here?

Ist preference given to distros and zines. Rates and details are here. Limited space. Very Low Cost!

Please Support Our Sponsors

SYNDICATED ZINE REVIEWS

ZINE-O-MATIC

THE WORD DISTRIBUTION

Download and Print WMZ Fliers

 

© 2017   Created by Krissy Ponyboy Press.   Powered by

Badges  |  Report an Issue  |  Terms of Service