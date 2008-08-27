We Make Zines

West Coast Zinesters

West Coast Zinesters

A place for zinesters from the West Coast to connect

Location: West Coast
Members: 56
Latest Activity: 3 minutes ago

Olympia Zine Fest 2015

Have you heard about this? There is a group of us planning Olympia's FIRST zine fest! Even though it isn't until October 2015, we currently have an Indiegogo campaign going on where you can order…Continue

Tags: fest, zine, PNW, Olympia

Started by Sage Mar 2, 2015.

Pen Pals? 4 Replies

I know there's already a group for pen pals but I thought, hey, why not ask around on the West Coast Only group?  I don't know about you but I'm always looking for new pen pals, because people are…Continue

Tags: coast, west, pals, pen

Started by River Body. Last reply by Zelda Feb 20, 2014.

Washington State isn't all about starbucks and rain! 4 Replies

Okay maybe it is...  Anyone else create zines about their hometown?? I'd be happy to trade for some if there are any (:Continue

Tags: seattle, washington, shelton, zines, hometown

Started by River Body. Last reply by River Body Aug 27, 2011.

Comment by Patricia 3 minutes ago

Someone from Nevada here.  I have some zines and am looking to trade.  I have a perzine, called Plague Doctor, which I've done four issues of.  I also have some movie and music mini zines.  There is a list of all my zines on my profile.  Feel free to contact me.  Thanks!

Comment by Shane Marshall on February 13, 2017 at 2:02am

Hello everyone from the west coast! Recently released my latest issue of my zine "Vice". The issue features variety of different topics, such as music, art, poetry, mini comic etc. I also have some copies left over of the 5th issue. So if anyone is interested in a trade or buying one of these message me here or contact me at:

shayanshafii@gmail.com

Hope to hear from you soon!

Comment by fishspit on August 24, 2016 at 10:35pm

Before the big one hits and we fall into the ocean!  Get your "Ugly" . . . a new zine by the adorable serena r. pruess and me . . . a sequel to our "Cute."

and pick up a back issue of wiseblood while your at it . . . issues 1-65 . . . always free . . .

Comment by fishspit on May 1, 2016 at 6:58am

hey!  hey you!  yeah!  you!  It's me fishspit and i've come to say that i've put my boots, guns, and switchblades away and gone soft!  what does this mean to you? you ask.  It means i've hooked up with the sweet serena "aika" pruess to give you a new zine!  It's called "cute!"  and it's the cutest zine ever made!  Cute drawings and cute stories!   so get your "cute" today!

Contact me, Fishspit, here . . . or by mail (i love mail!)  at 1304 175th Pl. NE, Bellevue WA 98008

or if you'd rather contact a cuter person than i . . . contact serena at cooncatcreations@hotmail.com

get your "Cute!"  and smile!  smile! smile!

Comment by fishspit on February 2, 2016 at 6:29pm

west coast zinesters!  let's trade.  wiseblood #63 is out!  contact me here or write me at 1304 175th Pl NE, Bellevue WA 98008

fishspit out!

Comment by RyanFlux on January 10, 2016 at 9:37am

https://www.facebook.com/RyanFluxart/photos_stream?tab=photos_albums

i post all my comix online for free on my artist page on Facbook. this is the link to my phot albums page where they are organzed.

Comment by RyanFlux on January 8, 2016 at 1:47pm

Not so quiet on the western front!

new to the site and glad to be apart of it. I'm a CA. based zine maker, more specifically Pasadena Ca. i've been interested in the process and making zines for a little over 2 years now but up until recently havent delved too deep into the culture. getting prepared to showcase some of my material at the upcoming LA Zine Fest in March 6th. would love to trade zines via snail mail, let me know if interested!!

-Ryan Flux

Comment by fishspit on September 17, 2015 at 3:30am

Where the hell are all you west coast zinesters!  to busy smoking dope and not getting anything done?  well wiseblood #63 is here . . . free for the asking . . . trades much wanted . . . donations if you got some scratch helpful . . . 

contact me on here or write me at 1304 175th pl. ne, bellevue WA, 98008!

wiseblood!  since 1984!

Comment by Miles Conrad on August 17, 2015 at 10:32pm

