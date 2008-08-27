West Coast Zinesters

a place for zinesters - writers and readers
I know there's already a group for pen pals but I thought, hey, why not ask around on the West Coast Only group? I don't know about you but I'm always looking for new pen pals, because people are…Continue
Started by River Body. Last reply by Zelda Feb 20, 2014.
Okay maybe it is... Anyone else create zines about their hometown?? I'd be happy to trade for some if there are any (:Continue
Tags: seattle, washington, shelton, zines, hometown
Started by River Body. Last reply by River Body Aug 27, 2011.
Comment
Hello everyone from the west coast! Recently released my latest issue of my zine "Vice". The issue features variety of different topics, such as music, art, poetry, mini comic etc. I also have some copies left over of the 5th issue. So if anyone is interested in a trade or buying one of these message me here or contact me at:
shayanshafii@gmail.com
Hope to hear from you soon!
hey! hey you! yeah! you! It's me fishspit and i've come to say that i've put my boots, guns, and switchblades away and gone soft! what does this mean to you? you ask. It means i've hooked up with the sweet serena "aika" pruess to give you a new zine! It's called "cute!" and it's the cutest zine ever made! Cute drawings and cute stories! so get your "cute" today!
Contact me, Fishspit, here . . . or by mail (i love mail!) at 1304 175th Pl. NE, Bellevue WA 98008
or if you'd rather contact a cuter person than i . . . contact serena at cooncatcreations@hotmail.com
https://www.facebook.com/RyanFluxart/photos_stream?tab=photos_albums
i post all my comix online for free on my artist page on Facbook. this is the link to my phot albums page where they are organzed.
Not so quiet on the western front!
new to the site and glad to be apart of it. I'm a CA. based zine maker, more specifically Pasadena Ca. i've been interested in the process and making zines for a little over 2 years now but up until recently havent delved too deep into the culture. getting prepared to showcase some of my material at the upcoming LA Zine Fest in March 6th. would love to trade zines via snail mail, let me know if interested!!
-Ryan Flux
Where the hell are all you west coast zinesters! to busy smoking dope and not getting anything done? well wiseblood #63 is here . . . free for the asking . . . trades much wanted . . . donations if you got some scratch helpful . . .
contact me on here or write me at 1304 175th pl. ne, bellevue WA, 98008!
wiseblood! since 1984!
Issue #001 of "If you'd like to hear it // I can sing it for you" is out now! This zine is focused on the negotiation of an aging body and a “forgetful” self in an unaccommodating world, as well as accounts of chronic illness and the end-of-life experiences of an aging self.
Visit us at agingzine.tumblr.com >> // facebook.com/agingzine >> and get a copy of the first issue at agingzine.storenvy.com >>.
