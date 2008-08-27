UK & Ireland Zinesters

We Make Zines

Comment by Britta Schulte 13 hours ago

Hello, I am a newbie in zine making and as based in the UK will use this channel to learn more about events around London. Happy to chat and share.

Comment by Lee Taylor on December 9, 2016 at 10:45am

Heya folks, did a bunch of new stuff recently; a new zine, new comp tape, and a new tote bag. Always open to trades or you can pick stuff up from here:
http://thescreever.tictail.com/

Cheers! :)
xox

Comment by Emma Jane Falconer on September 20, 2016 at 12:48pm

yf26 1

24 page 1/4 sized perzine on green paper

This one is about the experience of growing up holidaying in a caravan at French campsites. A typical holiday for British people, but probably weird and exotic for those from further away. Available for £2 from my shop (includes UK postage- international extra)

  • Ocean-going glamour of cross-channel ferries
  • Family arguments about putting tents up
  • The wonders of the French hypermarché
  • Wholesome Dutch people
  • Rubbish circuses where the attractions are one dog and one llama

yf26 3 yf26 2
Comment by Emma Jane Falconer on September 20, 2016 at 12:31pm

yf235 1

I have two new zines available this month. This is a mini zine I made for the 24 hour zine project, which runs every July. You have to write and layout 24 pages within 24 hours. No pre-preparation is allowed. It's a fun challenge. Available from my shop for £1 (including UK postage).

24 page 1/6 sized mini perzine on yellow paper

  • Patchwork quilts
  • Tidying up
  • Modular Synths
  • Rescuing Bumblebees
  • Winning £4 on the lottery
  • Not letting myself watch Stranger Things until I’ve done my work
  • Getting frustrated with the inner workings of the Labour Party


yf235 3 yf235 2

Comment by Emma Jane Falconer on September 20, 2016 at 11:52am

folding-zines

Check out our new directory of zines in the UK and Ireland!- original post at www.aas.org.uk/ukzines

To find a a zine:

Open the spreadsheet, and you can filter and search each column to find the type of zines and the topics you're interested in. If you're not familiar with searching spreadsheets, hit ctrl/apple + f to search, and click on the small arrows at the top of each column to filter. Visitors can't edit the spreadsheet, only admins.

To submit your zines:

Fill out this form for each issue, and it will automatically appear on the spreadsheet. If you notice a problem with the listings, please email info@aas.org.uk

Comment by Emma Jane Falconer on September 20, 2016 at 11:52am

Comment by Misha Murasovs on August 18, 2016 at 6:30am

Hello,

I done gone made a website for my zines, so if you're not so keen on trades, but still want a peak at the four issues of Big Tight I have made this summer, head on over to

https://bigtightzine.wordpress.com/

Cheers!

Comment by Andy (Footprint Workers Co-op) on August 15, 2016 at 10:49am

Footprint Workers co-op are organising Leeds Zine Fair on 10th September 2016. Stalls are all taken now (over 50!) but there will be a shared stall to add to. Just bring something on the day. Also have workshops, a zine-in-a-day, badge making, vegan food and drink. Looking forward to seeing you!

http://leedszinefair.footprinters.co.uk

https://www.facebook.com/events/1065953003476444/

Comment by Christian Haide on August 10, 2016 at 7:18am

I write a zine called Welcome Chaos as Change from my little corner of heaven - known as Poplar.

If I am honest it is all over the shop and rather revels in that.

I'm on my third edition now but certainly need plenty of guidance on how to develop it further. You can visit the website for it at: 

https://welcomechaosaschange.wordpress.com

Do please let me know your thoughts!

Thanks, C xx

Comment by Misha Murasovs on July 25, 2016 at 1:14pm

Hello, I have a new zine available for swapsies! It features some photos I had and a couple of storis, plus a couple of bits of rasputin's writings that I translated. Holla!

 

