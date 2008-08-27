UK & Ireland Zinesters

a place for zinesters - writers and readers
Hello, I am a newbie in zine making and as based in the UK will use this channel to learn more about events around London. Happy to chat and share.
Heya folks, did a bunch of new stuff recently; a new zine, new comp tape, and a new tote bag. Always open to trades or you can pick stuff up from here:
http://thescreever.tictail.com/
Cheers! :)
xox
24 page 1/4 sized perzine on green paper
This one is about the experience of growing up holidaying in a caravan at French campsites. A typical holiday for British people, but probably weird and exotic for those from further away. Available for £2 from my shop (includes UK postage- international extra)
I have two new zines available this month. This is a mini zine I made for the 24 hour zine project, which runs every July. You have to write and layout 24 pages within 24 hours. No pre-preparation is allowed. It's a fun challenge. Available from my shop for £1 (including UK postage).
24 page 1/6 sized mini perzine on yellow paper
Check out our new directory of zines in the UK and Ireland!- original post at www.aas.org.uk/ukzines
Open the spreadsheet, and you can filter and search each column to find the type of zines and the topics you're interested in. If you're not familiar with searching spreadsheets, hit ctrl/apple + f to search, and click on the small arrows at the top of each column to filter. Visitors can't edit the spreadsheet, only admins.
Fill out this form for each issue, and it will automatically appear on the spreadsheet. If you notice a problem with the listings, please email info@aas.org.uk
Hello,
I done gone made a website for my zines, so if you're not so keen on trades, but still want a peak at the four issues of Big Tight I have made this summer, head on over to
https://bigtightzine.wordpress.com/
Cheers!
Footprint Workers co-op are organising Leeds Zine Fair on 10th September 2016. Stalls are all taken now (over 50!) but there will be a shared stall to add to. Just bring something on the day. Also have workshops, a zine-in-a-day, badge making, vegan food and drink. Looking forward to seeing you!
http://leedszinefair.footprinters.co.uk
I write a zine called Welcome Chaos as Change from my little corner of heaven - known as Poplar.
If I am honest it is all over the shop and rather revels in that.
I'm on my third edition now but certainly need plenty of guidance on how to develop it further. You can visit the website for it at:
https://welcomechaosaschange.wordpress.com
Do please let me know your thoughts!
Thanks, C xx
