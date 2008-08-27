Trade zines with me

We Make Zines

we can trade zines all about the country. Spread the joy and popularity!!

Location: Everywhere!!
Yikes!!! 3 Replies

Started by Preston Pulliam. Last reply by Lauren Self May 8.

Oldies anyone? 1 Reply

Started by Lance Meadows. Last reply by fishspit Jul 31, 2013.

4/20/2013

Started by Cheering and Waving Press Feb 7, 2013.

Comment by Daniel de Culla on September 9, 2016 at 10:49am

Nic<e to meetx You

Comment by Ophelia Raynor on September 9, 2016 at 10:09am

Hello!

I have a bunch of copies of my zines, as I recently went through a manic period where I was really obsessive about book binding and poetry, as well as my 'joke' zines (basically themed shit posts). If anyone wants a copy of something, or even a custom themed 'joke' zine send me a message!

Comment by dystatic on September 9, 2016 at 2:11am

hello.

i thought i should post about some stuff before this all disappears or something?  i have a few things that i could trade with people.. 

hi how are you? no.5

which is a teeny tiny photozine sorta thing.  i actually finished it a little while ago but havent got around to posting about it or anything, 

& a brand spanking new little photzine:

interlucent 2!~

which is photos of pretty lights.

i also have other stuff, you can see what they look like on my little site thing at http://dystatic.webs.com ...if you havent got anything to trade at the moment, please keep me in mind for when you do.  

you can email me at dystatic AT gmail.com

or mail me directly to:

dystatic - po box 20083 rpo beverly - edmonton, ab canada - t5w 5e6

thanks & have a great day.

/dys.

Comment by Ken Bausert on August 5, 2016 at 9:06am

The latest issue of my perzine, the Ken Chronicles #40, is finished. This one has some people, places & things that aren't there anymore, a couple of DIY projects, a diary of my latest activities, lots of photos, plus some zine reviews. It's available for $3 (US) or $4 (elsewhere); also interested in possibly trading for other non-fiction, travel-related or perzines (what have you got?).

Comment by Mark Peril on August 4, 2016 at 4:22pm

Mark's Demise Vol. 2 is hot off the presses!  26 pages of pure toner.

Inside you'll find:

-Photos

-A "live action" comic The Curious Case of the Meep Meeps

-Police blotter from a small nowhere town

-A handcrafted "Best of Craigslist: Cleveland musicians section" for the month of July

AND MORE! (but, not really)

Please email me if you're interested in trades.

Thanks,

Mark

mark@marksdemise.com

www.marksdemise.com

Comment by Tom Bartlett on August 1, 2016 at 6:27pm

The Seeker: Part Two fresh from the print shop and ready for trading or whatever y'all want.
This one contains some artwork, just to bring more joy to the story.
You can get in touch via email at oathzine@hotmail.com or via Twitter @CosmicMonster13
Have a nice day!

Comment by AvantAfro on June 26, 2016 at 3:21pm

HELLLO - ZInesters , from all over, im looking for trades -- building my collections even further .. hit me up  -- fowtoe@gmail.com

Comment by dystatic on June 21, 2016 at 7:55pm

hello!~

i was wondering if anyone out there would like to trade stuff with me!  ..i just finished making another little square photozine (#3) with pictures of spring blossoms on trees.. 

and i also have another one..  it's got words!  i had found a stack of papers from oh? the early 2000s?  and it was all the writing to make the next zine in a series of zines i had done back then but i guess i never got around to finishing it.  (or lost it?)  so i decided to do it now.  also has lots of pictures that i got from my old(er) photo album from around that time i think? maybe?  ..it's called.. steady on #6

happy to trade!  send me a message, email me (dystatic at gmail dot com) or mail me right quick to ..  dystatic - po box 20083 rpo beverly - edmonton, ab canada - t5w 5e6

Comment by Mark Peril on June 20, 2016 at 8:37pm

Hey!  Just printed the first issue of mark's demise.  It's 14 pages, B&W, mostly pictures with a tour story and a comic.  I'm not selling, but would love to trade!  message me mark@marksdemise.com.

Comment by Ryan Mishap on June 11, 2016 at 2:23pm

Mishap #35, Chittering Madness, is finally complete and available for a donation, trade, or free if need be. 47 pages of birding, travel, puns, and three pages of color photos from places like Arches National Park, Death Valley, and the Oregon coast. Message me on here or write to: mishapzine@yahoo.com. PO Box 5841, Eugene OR 97405 usa

 

