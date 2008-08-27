Trade zines with me

a place for zinesters - writers and readers
we can trade zines all about the country. Spread the joy and popularity!!
The latest issue of my Ken Chronicles (#43) is available for $3 (postpaid to USA or $4 elsewhere) or trade (looking for other perzines, travel zines, non-fiction, etc.). Digest-sized with 28 pages, this one has more "People, Places & Things that aren't there anymore), book, zine, film & video reviews, my latest travel stories, and lots of photos & misc. bits & pieces.
The Ken Chronicles #42 is available for purchase ($3 postpaid to USA, $4 elsewhere) or trade (looking for other perzines, travel zines, non-fiction types). This issue is digest-sized with 28 pages and has "People, Places & Things (that aren't there anymore)," book, zine, film & music reviews, shopping for new speakers, and lots of photos/misc. bits & pieces.
“In The Zine Light” is made up of song lyrics dedicated to zine culture. 'Sung to the tune of': it ranges from kids’ classics, pop songs, post-punk and hard rock.
Quarter-sized, 10 pages, stapled, black & white photocopy, typed and handwritten.
Available for zine trades. Will swap for: bubble wrap (pop! pop! pop!), stickers (includes scratch & sniff stickers), comic book(s), postcards, glitter tape, mix tape, purple pen(s), stationery, scented marker(s). finger puppets, etc, etc.
For trades or general swap inquiries, email: Xyendrarocks44@hotmail.com
Envie seu fanzine, zine, publicação independente para o catálogo a ser lançado no evento, até o dia 16 de abril de 2017.
SEND YOUR ZINES UNTIL 16th of April, 2017.
A/c Ramon de Castro
Caixa Postal
(Po Box ) 46048
Rio de Janeiro Rj Brasil
hello! New zinster here from Chicago. Just self released my first zine "As We Were" through my startup press 408 Press.
I pretend to be a photographer and this zine is a collection of my early photographic works from 2011-2014.
Hit me up if you'd like to trade. Limited mine to 75 copies total but id like to trade a bunch so hit me up!
Image shows poor quality. I printed a few copies on cheap kinks paper, but all my issues I'm trading/selling are printed on 28lb paper.
Nic<e to meetx You
Hello!
I have a bunch of copies of my zines, as I recently went through a manic period where I was really obsessive about book binding and poetry, as well as my 'joke' zines (basically themed shit posts). If anyone wants a copy of something, or even a custom themed 'joke' zine send me a message!
