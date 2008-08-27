Trade zines with me

a place for zinesters - writers and readers
we can trade zines all about the country. Spread the joy and popularity!!
Location: Everywhere!!
Hey, everybody. I've got some zines and am looking to trade. I have four issues of a perzine, called Plague Doctor, that covers a vast variety of fascinating things. ;) That just means they're kind of eclectic, but the most common theme is mental illness, I guess... I also have some mini zines about movies and music. Hit me up if you are interested.
“In The Zine Light” is made up of song lyrics dedicated to zine culture. 'Sung to the tune of': it ranges from kids’ classics, pop songs, post-punk and hard rock.
Quarter-sized, 10 pages, stapled, black & white photocopy, typed and handwritten.
Available for zine trades. Will swap for: bubble wrap (pop! pop! pop!), stickers (includes scratch & sniff stickers), comic book(s), postcards, glitter tape, mix tape, purple pen(s), stationery, scented marker(s). finger puppets, etc, etc.
For trades or general swap inquiries, email: Xyendrarocks44@hotmail.com
Envie seu fanzine, zine, publicação independente para o catálogo a ser lançado no evento, até o dia 16 de abril de 2017.
SEND YOUR ZINES UNTIL 16th of April, 2017.
A/c Ramon de Castro
Caixa Postal
(Po Box ) 46048
Rio de Janeiro Rj Brasil
hello! New zinster here from Chicago. Just self released my first zine "As We Were" through my startup press 408 Press.
I pretend to be a photographer and this zine is a collection of my early photographic works from 2011-2014.
Hit me up if you'd like to trade. Limited mine to 75 copies total but id like to trade a bunch so hit me up!
Image shows poor quality. I printed a few copies on cheap kinks paper, but all my issues I'm trading/selling are printed on 28lb paper.
Nic<e to meetx You
Hello!
I have a bunch of copies of my zines, as I recently went through a manic period where I was really obsessive about book binding and poetry, as well as my 'joke' zines (basically themed shit posts). If anyone wants a copy of something, or even a custom themed 'joke' zine send me a message!
hello.
i thought i should post about some stuff before this all disappears or something? i have a few things that i could trade with people..
hi how are you? no.5
which is a teeny tiny photozine sorta thing. i actually finished it a little while ago but havent got around to posting about it or anything,
& a brand spanking new little photzine:
which is photos of pretty lights.
i also have other stuff, you can see what they look like on my little site thing at http://dystatic.webs.com ...if you havent got anything to trade at the moment, please keep me in mind for when you do.
you can email me at dystatic AT gmail.com
or mail me directly to:
dystatic - po box 20083 rpo beverly - edmonton, ab canada - t5w 5e6
thanks & have a great day.
/dys.
