Trade zines with me

we can trade zines all about the country. Spread the joy and popularity!!

Location: Everywhere!!
Members: 349
Latest Activity: 16 minutes ago

Discussion Forum

Yikes!!! 3 Replies

Started by Preston Pulliam. Last reply by Lauren Self May 8, 2016.

Oldies anyone? 1 Reply

Started by Lance Meadows. Last reply by fishspit Jul 31, 2013.

4/20/2013

Started by Cheering and Waving Press Feb 7, 2013.

Comment Wall

Comment

Comment by ZippityZinedra 16 minutes ago

“In The Zine Light” is made up of song lyrics dedicated to zine culture. 'Sung to the tune of': it ranges from kids’ classics, pop songs, post-punk and hard rock.

Quarter-sized, 10 pages, stapled, black & white photocopy, typed and handwritten.

Available for zine trades. Will swap for: bubble wrap (pop! pop! pop!), stickers (includes scratch & sniff stickers), comic book(s), postcards, glitter tape, mix tape, purple pen(s), stationery, scented marker(s). finger puppets, etc, etc.

For trades or general swap inquiries, email: Xyendrarocks44@hotmail.com

Comment by Russell Barker on March 15, 2017 at 3:25pm

I now have issue two of my zine, Lunchtime For The Wild Youth out. Its all about going to gigs in the 80s. Trades would be lovely! russellsmusicreviews@gmail.com

Comment by Teto Preto on March 15, 2017 at 1:37pm

Envie seu fanzine, zine, publicação independente para o catálogo a ser lançado no evento, até  o dia 16 de abril de 2017.

SEND YOUR ZINES UNTIL 16th of April, 2017.

A/c Ramon de Castro  

Caixa Postal

(Po Box ) 46048

Rio de Janeiro Rj Brasil

Envie seu fanzine, zine, publicação independente para o catálogo a ser lançado no evento, até  o dia 16 de abril de 2017.
A/c Ramon de Castro  
Caixa Postal
(Po Box ) 46048
Rio de Janeiro Rj Brasil
cep: 20560-971
Comment by Shane Marshall on January 24, 2017 at 12:23am

Just finished making 100 copies of the 6th issue of my zine. Features music, poetry, comic, art, all colors of emotions you can imagine. Check it out if you need a read. If anyone wants to trade/buy shoot me a message on here or email me at shayanshafii@gmail.com

Comment by Britta Schulte on January 17, 2017 at 3:34pm

Hello, I wrote a bit about cameras, GPS and other tracking tools used in care. I added a list so you can make up your own mind what you think. This is the result and I am happy to send it around the world.

Comment by Posi Bill on January 3, 2017 at 4:22pm

hello! New zinster here from Chicago. Just self released my first zine "As We Were" through my startup press 408 Press.

I pretend to be a photographer and this zine is a collection of my early photographic works from 2011-2014.

Hit me up if you'd like to trade. Limited mine to 75 copies total but id like to trade a bunch so hit me up!

Image shows poor quality. I printed a few copies on cheap kinks paper, but all my issues I'm trading/selling are printed on 28lb paper.

Comment by Daniel de Culla on September 9, 2016 at 10:49am

Nic<e to meetx You

Comment by Ophelia Raynor on September 9, 2016 at 10:09am

Hello!

I have a bunch of copies of my zines, as I recently went through a manic period where I was really obsessive about book binding and poetry, as well as my 'joke' zines (basically themed shit posts). If anyone wants a copy of something, or even a custom themed 'joke' zine send me a message!

Comment by dystatic on September 9, 2016 at 2:11am

hello.

i thought i should post about some stuff before this all disappears or something?  i have a few things that i could trade with people.. 

hi how are you? no.5

which is a teeny tiny photozine sorta thing.  i actually finished it a little while ago but havent got around to posting about it or anything, 

& a brand spanking new little photzine:

interlucent 2!~

which is photos of pretty lights.

i also have other stuff, you can see what they look like on my little site thing at http://dystatic.webs.com ...if you havent got anything to trade at the moment, please keep me in mind for when you do.  

you can email me at dystatic AT gmail.com

or mail me directly to:

dystatic - po box 20083 rpo beverly - edmonton, ab canada - t5w 5e6

thanks & have a great day.

/dys.

Comment by Ken Bausert on August 5, 2016 at 9:06am

The latest issue of my perzine, the Ken Chronicles #40, is finished. This one has some people, places & things that aren't there anymore, a couple of DIY projects, a diary of my latest activities, lots of photos, plus some zine reviews. It's available for $3 (US) or $4 (elsewhere); also interested in possibly trading for other non-fiction, travel-related or perzines (what have you got?).

 

