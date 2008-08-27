Trade zines with me

a place for zinesters - writers and readers
we can trade zines all about the country. Spread the joy and popularity!!
Location: Everywhere!!
Members: 348
Latest Activity: 7 hours ago
Started by Preston Pulliam. Last reply by Lauren Self May 8, 2016.
Started by Lance Meadows. Last reply by fishspit Jul 31, 2013.
Started by Cheering and Waving Press Feb 7, 2013.
Comment
hello! New zinster here from Chicago. Just self released my first zine "As We Were" through my startup press 408 Press.
I pretend to be a photographer and this zine is a collection of my early photographic works from 2011-2014.
Hit me up if you'd like to trade. Limited mine to 75 copies total but id like to trade a bunch so hit me up!
Image shows poor quality. I printed a few copies on cheap kinks paper, but all my issues I'm trading/selling are printed on 28lb paper.
Nic<e to meetx You
Hello!
I have a bunch of copies of my zines, as I recently went through a manic period where I was really obsessive about book binding and poetry, as well as my 'joke' zines (basically themed shit posts). If anyone wants a copy of something, or even a custom themed 'joke' zine send me a message!
hello.
i thought i should post about some stuff before this all disappears or something? i have a few things that i could trade with people..
hi how are you? no.5
which is a teeny tiny photozine sorta thing. i actually finished it a little while ago but havent got around to posting about it or anything,
& a brand spanking new little photzine:
which is photos of pretty lights.
i also have other stuff, you can see what they look like on my little site thing at http://dystatic.webs.com ...if you havent got anything to trade at the moment, please keep me in mind for when you do.
you can email me at dystatic AT gmail.com
or mail me directly to:
dystatic - po box 20083 rpo beverly - edmonton, ab canada - t5w 5e6
thanks & have a great day.
/dys.
The latest issue of my perzine, the Ken Chronicles #40, is finished. This one has some people, places & things that aren't there anymore, a couple of DIY projects, a diary of my latest activities, lots of photos, plus some zine reviews. It's available for $3 (US) or $4 (elsewhere); also interested in possibly trading for other non-fiction, travel-related or perzines (what have you got?).
Mark's Demise Vol. 2 is hot off the presses! 26 pages of pure toner.
Inside you'll find:
-Photos
-A "live action" comic The Curious Case of the Meep Meeps
-Police blotter from a small nowhere town
-A handcrafted "Best of Craigslist: Cleveland musicians section" for the month of July
AND MORE! (but, not really)
Please email me if you're interested in trades.
Thanks,
Mark
mark@marksdemise.com
HELLLO - ZInesters , from all over, im looking for trades -- building my collections even further .. hit me up -- fowtoe@gmail.com
hello!~
i was wondering if anyone out there would like to trade stuff with me! ..i just finished making another little square photozine (#3) with pictures of spring blossoms on trees..
and i also have another one.. it's got words! i had found a stack of papers from oh? the early 2000s? and it was all the writing to make the next zine in a series of zines i had done back then but i guess i never got around to finishing it. (or lost it?) so i decided to do it now. also has lots of pictures that i got from my old(er) photo album from around that time i think? maybe? ..it's called.. steady on #6
happy to trade! send me a message, email me (dystatic at gmail dot com) or mail me right quick to .. dystatic - po box 20083 rpo beverly - edmonton, ab canada - t5w 5e6
You need to be a member of Trade zines with me to add comments!