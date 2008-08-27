The Lonely Zinester

a place for zinesters - writers and readers
For those of you who come from or live in areas that don't have any semblance of a zine scene. Feeling lonely? Come here and be alone together. Photo: "The Lonely Writer" from http://flickr.com/photos/fristiman-89/270592286/
Hello, Everyone!
I just finish my first zine and one interesting fact about that... - IT'S FREE-
It will be an ongoing series, every two months or so I'll post the new issue.
It's a literary zine, kinda hardboiled but more mystery that hardboiled,
about this guy/detective/psycho who try to stop the crime in his city.
This issue is in Spanish but I have the English version too for those who want to trade.
If you are interested, please drop me a line at
oathzine@hotmail.com
Thanks!
If there is anyone in Arkansas (or from Arkansas) who is still on this site, we have an arkansas zinesters group now. http://wemakezines.ning.com/group/arkzines
Hey!! Here is the first issue of my fanzine, it's about music, art, film and anything else that pops into my head really :D Enjoy and i'd love some feedback!! Thanks....
http://issuu.com/thenorthernbulletzine11/docs/thenorthernbulletissue1
Im doing a zine of volume of horror stories and i want people to share thier work in the black book, the subject can be whatever but as long the horror element is still in the story, the creepier the better,it can go up four pages long. It can be any word format and send a email to shanpking@yahoo.co.uk with short paragraph of who you are and whats your story about and why chosen to it, thanks.
not forgets about the event http://wemakezines.ning.com/events/zineshow
There inst really a zine culture up in north east england, nobody bothers to do anything with thier lives its watching zombies walking around, i have jumped into horror movie or have bang my head too much when head banging to music but hitting the wall, painful.. my zine is called The Black Book, its short story zine about the perfect murder its pretty much something that would spark a intrest for any horror fans so get in touch
Shanpking@yahoo.co.uk
