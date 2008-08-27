We Make Zines

The Lonely Zinester

Information

For those of you who come from or live in areas that don't have any semblance of a zine scene. Feeling lonely? Come here and be alone together. Photo: "The Lonely Writer" from http://flickr.com/photos/fristiman-89/270592286/

Comment by Tom Bartlett on August 1, 2016 at 6:31pm

The Seeker: Part Two fresh from the print shop and ready for trading or whatever y'all want.
This one contains some artwork, just to bring more joy to the story.
You can get in touch via email at oathzine@hotmail.com or via Twitter @CosmicMonster13
Have a nice day!

Comment by Tom Bartlett on April 6, 2016 at 12:20am

Hi there.
Test press "Geceyarisi Masallar/ Midnight Tales 1972"
Literary Zine with some stories about mystery and horror
The "Mail" version comes with a red cover instead of orange.
If you are interested in trading, please send me an email.
oathzine@hotmail.com

Have a nice day.

Comment by Tom Bartlett on March 16, 2016 at 12:09am

Hello, Everyone!

I just finish my first zine and one interesting fact about that... - IT'S FREE-

It will be an ongoing series, every two months or so I'll post the new issue.

It's a literary zine, kinda hardboiled but more mystery that hardboiled,

about this guy/detective/psycho who try to stop the crime in his city.

This issue is in Spanish but I have the English version too for those who want to trade.

who want to trade.

If you are interested, please drop me a line at

oathzine@hotmail.com

Thanks!

Comment by Cheering and Waving Press on January 3, 2015 at 12:19pm

if you'd like a copy for free, or wish to trade -just message or comment me your address

Comment by shane on July 2, 2013 at 4:02pm

If there is anyone in Arkansas (or from Arkansas) who is still on this site, we have an arkansas zinesters group now. http://wemakezines.ning.com/group/arkzines

Comment by The Northern Bullet on May 1, 2013 at 3:53pm

Hey!! Here is the first issue of my fanzine, it's about music, art, film and anything else that pops into my head really :D Enjoy and i'd love some feedback!! Thanks....

http://issuu.com/thenorthernbulletzine11/docs/thenorthernbulletissue1

Comment by shannon king on March 18, 2013 at 4:06am

Im doing a zine of volume of horror stories and i want people to share thier work in the black book, the subject can be whatever but as long the horror element is still in the story, the creepier the better,it can go up four pages long. It can be any word format and send a email  to shanpking@yahoo.co.uk with short paragraph of who you are and whats your story about and why chosen to it, thanks.

Comment by Cheering and Waving Press on February 7, 2013 at 4:22pm

help me bring zines to a place where they are usually not seen! (:

Comment by Lubomyr Tymkiv on December 29, 2012 at 7:51am

happy new year, Happy New Year, merry christmas, happy new year - for you!
not forgets about the event http://wemakezines.ning.com/events/zineshow

Comment by shannon king on December 18, 2012 at 1:45am

There inst really a zine culture up in north east england, nobody bothers to do anything with thier lives its watching zombies walking around, i have jumped into horror movie or have bang my head too much when head banging to music but hitting the wall, painful.. my zine is called The Black Book, its short story zine about the perfect murder its pretty much something that would spark a intrest for any horror fans so get in touch

Shanpking@yahoo.co.uk

 

 

