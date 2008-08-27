a place for zinesters - writers and readers
Group for teachers and folks that like to help other people learn how to make zines. Share info about lesson plans, projects, workshops, classes, good resources and books, grants, and other teaching-related stuff.
Location: Everywhere
Members: 178
Latest Activity: 1 hour ago
Started by Pretty // Dirty. Last reply by Pretty // Dirty Mar 14, 2016.
Started by Talita Valle. Last reply by Jason Luther Mar 21, 2015.
Started by Jenna Freedman. Last reply by Merc Jul 10, 2012.
Comment
Hi there, glad I found this group. I work in academe too, and need some advice. I completed my second perzine last year, which consists of three double sided pages (quarto) with collages. I scanned them, but have not been able to print them so that each quarter page is in the correct order. Any suggestions would be appreciated!
I hope this is OK to put here. I taught several workshops about zines but teaching isn't really my calling. However, I did write a book about zines that frequently gets used when teaching zines. I'm working on a kickstarter to raise funds for the 5th edition of Stolen Sharpie Revolution. Maybe you might be interested in backing it? I do offer a reward that is a 10 pack of the books for distros, stores, classrooms, etc. I'd love it if you could check it out and maybe back it:
Stolen Sharpie Revolution: a DIY Resource for zines and zine culture (5th Edition) Kickstarter
Since 2002 Stolen Sharpie Revolution has been the go-to resource for zines and zine culture. With over 21,000 copies in print, this book is poised to break the quarter-hundred-thousand copy barrier at least BUT I NEED YOUR HELP!
I am 15 days and half way through the Stolen Sharpie revolution Kickstater, but we don’t quite have half the funds yet! Please consider backing this kickstarter. if not for you, for the next generation of zine kids that are just as excited and a little bit confuse as you were when you trying to do your first layout.
Back the Stolen Sharpie Revolution: a DIY Resource for zines and zine culture (5th Edition) Kickstarter
Call for Submissions!
The first issue of Gender Matters has been really successful. It's in the hands of many youth, teachers, parents and zine readers! All the sale proceeds have been donated to organizations that support trans/gender variant youth...nearly $350.00
SO LET'S MAKE ANOTHER ISSUE!
Topic: (Essays, anecdotes, comix, poetry) from gender variant folks telling stories of going through puberty and adolescence, and early adulthood experiences. Take that as broadly or specifically as you’d like; literally how your body was changing and how your brain was dealing with it, or going to a dance and how that made you feel, dating, coming out to your family, teachers, classmates, etcetera...
Audience: 7-12 grade students.
Specifics: The pieces should be free of cursing and overt sexual content, I want to get the zine in schools, so content should be school appropriate.
Why/Purpose: It’s rough trying to find age or school appropriate material for trans/gender variant/intersex youth and it’s imperative that all young people see themselves in print.
Puberty, adolescence, and early adulthood are hard for everyone but it’s extra alienating and difficult when you feel alone and radically different from the majority. I want this zine to be an offering to gender variant kids who need to see themselves in print, to know that they are not alone, to offer comfort and hope. I want the zine to open the eyes and hearts of cis gender folks so they become allies. I also want it to open up dialogue between youth, parents and teachers.
I keep this quote in mind when I’m writing curriculum and deciding what to teach for the year. Perhaps it will inspire you.
"When those who have the power to name and to socially construct reality choose not to see or hear you, whether you are dark-skinned, old, disabled, female, or speak with a different accent or dialect than theirs, when someone with the authority of a teacher, say, describes a world and you are not in it, there is a moment of psychic disequilibrium, as if you looked into a mirror and saw nothing.” ~ Adrianne Rich
Send submissions to: zinesforstudents@gmail.com
Please send as an attachment in basic word formatting or as a google document with “Gender Matters 2 Zine Submission” as the subject. For art submissions send greyscale images TIF file format 300dpi.
Include; a title for your piece, a brief bio, and any contact info you want included in the zine. Every contributor will receive a copy of the finished zine, please include a mailing address for your copy.
Deadline: February 1, 2014
Publication: Mid February 2014
The first issue of Gender Matters is available at Quimby's bookstore (in store or online at quimbys.com), Pioneers Press (pioneerspress.com), at Mend My Dress Press (mendmydress.com), on Etsy at the Zinesandsuch page, or through me directly at zinesforstudents@gmail.com.
You can e-mail me with questions, suggestions, complains, that kinda stuff too.
Thanks!
Carrie
Would anyone be interested in trading zines amongst classes. It would be really great if my students could swap with others to round out their experience making zines!
Hey, y'all. :)
I'm a long time zinester thinking about theory and writing up a syllabus to propose a class to my university. Does anyone have any sample syllabi for college level zine introductions? Zines as art form?
xox
Nicci
hey carey,
it's tough when you don't have a lot of time. i wouldn't say i'm an expert teacher since i've had no formal training, but i've been teaching kids for about 3 years now. it can be challenging sometimes, but i'm lucky since mostly the kids already enjoy art and aren't resistant to it. i taught one after-school program where the kids were, and it was extremely difficult! in that class i only had 1.5 hours as well, and felt like i couldn't get anything done. i ended up putting them on a timer ("You have 10 minutes to write - GO!") and that actually helped them be more motivated.
in my class, i start out just showing them examples of zines. you could let them look at zines for about 10 minutes, all different kinds. that might help explain them more than just telling them what zines are. then i asked the kids what they thought zines were, based on what they saw. but basically i affirm that a zine can be anything they want, and it can be random too (which kids really seem to enjoy). but it can also tell a story, educate, or just be beautiful to look at. some kids might not get it, but some will really take to it. then try to get them to make something right away. making a zine will teach them about its possibilities. try to set everything up so it's really easy for them to make a page. i have them each make the basic "instant zine" without any words or graphics just so they get how to make it, and have them label the page numbers and then unfold it so they can see the final layout. then i use an 8.5 x 11" piece of paper and fold it up into 8 sections. This will be the paper they paste their pages of the collaborative zine onto. before class, i cut out small pages that are a bit smaller than the page size of the final zine (so their art doesn't get cut off on the photocopier) and give them these pieces of paper to create their art/writing on. i don't give them too many directions about what the page should be, just one word as inspiration. the pages are small, so it's easy to finish a page. i really recommend doing a quick collaborative zine this way first just so they have an idea of how to make a zine. if you wait for them to create their own zines first, it will take a lot longer and they won't really understand how to structure a zine. the first zine can be silly - it's mostly just for practice. i don't know how many class sessions you have, but i'm sure that once they get the basic idea, they will have lots of their own ideas. but i did find that doing some writing/drawing exercises first helped my students generate some content for their zines in case they got stuck with what to fill their pages with.
i've done an after-school program that was 1 hr and 15 minutes long and they were able to complete a zine during the class time, using the method i described above. i wasn't able to photocopy until after class was over, but in the next class i gave them their zine to fold and they wanted to make another one. i saw one of the kids at an event a few months later and he told me he'd made 5 zines on his own. i was thrilled! but i wished i had been able to talk to the class more about content, though i'm sure that will come with time anyway.
hope this helps. i say be simple to start with. all they need to understand is basic structure and the idea of creative freedom. then you can get more detailed and talk about how zines can be meaningful. but get examples of zines or make your own to show them!
Oh, I really would like to set up some type of class exchange zine program so they can get a look at what other kids are doing and feel a sense of community.
@Aijung Kim
I work at an arts center as well one day at week for an hour— high school kids (17 and 18). This past Saturday I barely had enough time to get through them learning how to put one together! I found myself just rushing through the process it didn't help they were 15 mins late but I want to make sure they're getting something out of it and understanding the importance of self-expression and having a voice. I would love to create an experience that after the class is all said and done that they continue making zines. I just find myself not knowing how to pace myself (I'm new to teaching in general so that's an added layer) as well to articulate to them what the objective is of doing zines.
hey, if anyone has any questions about stuff, i'm happy to answer. i may not know all the answers, but i've had experience teaching 2 zine classes to kids ages 9 - 12, and they're both been so awesome! it is my favorite kid's class to teach. keep in mind this is at an art center where kids already love art, so i'm not sure what it would be like if you had kids who didn't like art or writing. "Whatcha Mean What's a Zine" is a great one. My class runs for 5 days and is 3 hours long per class day. i have them cut out words from magazines and tape them onto cardstock scraps (i got this idea from the book "Poemcrazy" where she suggested using tickets you find at carnivals). When everyone has gathere a bunch of words or phrases they like, i have them pick a few that are their favorites and put them in a jar. Then someone picks out one word and we make a group zine with it. i have them make an "instant zine" (the kind where you get a cover, back cover, and 6 pages out of one side of paper once it is folded), using that one word as inspiration. each kid makes a page. if there are more than 8 kids, they make 2 zines (w/ 2 different words) and whoever gets done earlier can make more pages or work on the back page which can fold out to make a poster. i photocopy those creations and give them to the kids the next day to fold, and we talk about "guerilla art" and putting the zines in random public places for people to find and enjoy. then they each work on individual zines as well as one more collaborative zine. i provide mags and books for them to cut up, rub-on lettering, and books on different kinds of lettering that they can trace or copy. we do some writing exercises at the beginning few sessions which they can decide to include in their zines. they also can use their word tickets in their zines or we use them for the writing exercises. oh, and everyone re-names themselves using the word tickets as inspiration. many end up using their psuedonyms in their zines. the last two classes are free for them just to keep working on the zines. i suggest doing all the writing stuff in the beginning because the last couple days they are intensely working! you need to give them time to finish everything up.
well, that's the gist of it. hope it's helpful. i have the privilege of having a long class time, which i some of you may not for shorter workshops. i am also pitching an adult zine class at the art center which i am crossing my fingers will get enough students to run. i really think that older people would love making zines - they are so freeing and give voice to people who might otherwise not realize they could have a voice in such a way.
@Green Tea Sundae
I'm in the same boat—before a few weeks ago I've never even heard of zines and here I am teaching. I'm having fun with my class as I go along but I've been reading books such as, "Stolen Sharpie Revolution Whatcha Mean What's A Zine? and Make A Zine!" which all have been helpful. I have a graphic design background so I thought this would be the perfect balance to get away from the computer. My only struggle is coming up with a lesson plan. I was hoping this forum would help but it doesn't seem too active.
You need to be a member of Teaching Zines to add comments!