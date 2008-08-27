We Make Zines

Soul Searchers Bio Zone

Is your zine a bio of your life (like mine-The Wandering Artoholic) ...searchin 4 passion, hope and tryin to figure all this life shit out? Then this is the place 2 hook up n let us know!
Welcome!
Life is a mystery!
Let's c

Website: http://www.thewanderingartoholic.com
Location: Kitchener, ON, CAN
Members: 66
Latest Activity: yesterday

Discussion Forum

Fishspit's zine

Started by fishspit Sep 14, 2012.

Types of perzines 2 Replies

Started by Don Lee. Last reply by Persephone Pomegranate Jun 25, 2011.

You need to be a member of Soul Searchers Bio Zone to add comments!

Comment by fishspit yesterday

Wiseblood #67 The Shock Treatment Issue!  Some of my experiences getting ECT. 

Electro-convulsive Treatments . . . 

Cheers to all!

Fishspit out!

Comment by fishspit on September 28, 2016 at 10:24pm

Comment by fishspit on August 27, 2016 at 5:42pm

"Ugly?"  A new zine by Serena R. Pruess and Fishspit

Comment by fishspit on August 30, 2015 at 9:47pm

hey crazy comrades!  new wiseblood for you!  it's free . . . but i'd sure appreciate a donation if you got it. trades are awesome! i love your zines!  you crazy peckerwoods! 

1304 175th Pl NE

Bellevue WA 98008

and don't you all forget . . . Hank Williams is God!  so if you is down on yourself, put on a Hank record and send out a prayer to him!

God bless you all!

Comment by Cheering and Waving Press on March 23, 2015 at 11:51am

the newest issue of new hearts new bones #18 has a great collection of realized truths that can guide people through the world on path of kindness and understanding. just message or comment my page if you would like trade, or would like a free copy. ( :

Comment by fishspit on February 4, 2015 at 11:44pm

don't look like there's any soul searchers out there anymore . . . well . . . I ain't found my soul yet . . . so wiseblood will keep stumbling along . . .

here 'tis . . . #62

Comment by ZippityZinedra on August 29, 2014 at 3:28pm

It's....It's....It's a zine! A zine is born! 'Different Shades of Normal #3 presents:

The rewind and fast-forward edition.' This perzine spans 21 years of writing. It includes failed relationships, depression, self-destruction, grief, self-care, etc. This perzine is typed and is 38 pages. Hurry and get it soon before it goes beddy-bye!

You can contact me at: Sandra_reiki_@hotmail.com

Comment by Wooden Bear Zine on June 17, 2014 at 7:15am
Please check out our latest post: Golden Age: A Performance Poem For Two MCs
http://woodenbearzine.blogspot.com/2014/06/golden-age-performance-p...
Comment by Wooden Bear Zine on June 10, 2014 at 6:24am
Please check out our latest post: Pictures
http://woodenbearzine.blogspot.com/2014/06/pictures.html
Comment by Wooden Bear Zine on June 3, 2014 at 6:09am
Please check out our latest post: Mr. Grossman:
http://woodenbearzine.blogspot.com/2014/06/mr-grossman.html
 

