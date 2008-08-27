Social Change Zinesters

a place for zinesters - writers and readers
For those interested in zines as tools for social change, whether in terms of zine content itself, instituting zine collections in public libraries, teaching zine workshops, or other activities.
Started by aliasaint May 14, 2016.
Started by sam caparoso Aug 5, 2015.
Started by Kiran/Catherine Oliver Feb 21, 2012.
ask the wrong questions and you'll get the wrong answers. Never ask the right questions and you'll still get the wrong answers. Worse: There are issues we need to know about that do not get the media attention it should, and even issues of great importance few people know about. There are also fresh new ways to think about these issues that could lead to sensible solutions no one has ever though of. This is how I would dale with the subjects I would like to write about in a zine,
Late for independence day but in the most absurd election year in american history:
"Who Is An American?"
A sociopolitical reflection
on conflict resolution
Considering racism and all sorts of history...
Finding resolutions.....not more conflicts.....
2016 epiphany publishing
56 page 5.5"x8"
15th century - 20tg century American immigration
Quotes only, unbiased just the actual factual history.
"Scholarly" reference notation and further reading
$4 with US shipping, PDF available for trade/free.
Contact epiphanyproducts @ outlook.com
Features of issue 21:
2016 Presidential Race
Global Wealth Inequality
King 810 Raising Funds for Flint, MI Water Crisis
Flint, MI Water Crisis
Dr. Cornel West
New Music Featuring: [sole and DJ Pain 1, everything wilts, orange tooth, and spoken word by small houseplant]
Collage Art
Chelsea Manning
TRADES/FREE ZINES:
Please message or comment with your mailing address
if you would like to trade, or would like to be sent a free copy [limited print run of 20 (currently 6 left)].
COLOR COPIES
A color copy can be specifically created and sent to you for
$2.00 sent through paypal. When sending a message for a zine request specify you want a color copy. CWP covers all shipping costs.
If you prefer to view online, you can view the whole issue here:
issuu
:3
I'm Not Who I Used To Be - a mini comic zine made specifically after people in power on my campus were publicly transphobic, in an attempt to reach out to the hyper-conservative community and create connections/increase understanding. It's gotten great feedback so far and will be used in Allies Training (educating faculty/staff/student leaders about the LGBTQ+ community and correct terminology) and in some sociology classes.
Free version here! https://gum.co/yKBwY
there's also info about print copies (pictured) if you're interested :)
Enjoy!
All in Your Head is a queer/feminist traditional cut-and-paste style zine with a focus on LGBTQIA neurodivergent and disabled activists, zinesters, artists, and authors. Our zine operates on the following *principles: 1.) social inequality and injustice exists [racism, classism, ableism, heterosexism, cissexism to name a few]; 2.) disability, neurodiversity can be understood as a viable form of human difference that intersects with/is shaped by systems of dominance; 3.) claims that there is a “normal” bodymind can have damaging and harmful effects (physically/emotionally/spiritually) and are partly shaped by current social/cultural values and white western colonial histories; 4.) neuroatypical people and people with disabilities must navigate cultural taboos, move among complex institutions and systems of care and negotiate conflicting ideas of “wellness/illness,“ “silence/disclosure,” “visibility/invisibility;” “dis/ability” and more 5.) most importantly, our stories matter.
(*this list is by no means exhaustive)
For the 2016 Spring edition of All in Your Head, we invite you to share first person narratives, essays, rants, poems, doodles, paintings/drawings, photography, collages, book/film/art reviews (and more!) that address the theme: “(a)sexuality, intimacy, and identity.” We are seeking pieces that explore (a)sexuality, intimacy, and identity as they relate to disabled bodyminds and ways that queer neurodivergent, disabled folks encounter and resist cultural stigma and self-authorize our existence.Please note that we choose use the term “(a)sexuality” in the title in an effort to de-center compulsory (hetero)sexuality in our work. We strive to create inclusive communities and expand our coalitional possibilities.
For issue #3, we are seeking topics that address the follow themes:
§ Compuslory (hetero)sexuality and disability;
§ Reflections on the hypersexualization of POC bodies, the desexualization and infantalization of disabled bodyminds, and/or their interconnections;
§ Ace /aro identities, compulsory (hetero)sexuality, mental health; medicalization/pathologization of aro/ace experience and disability/chronic illness;
§ Disability and romantic, sexual, care giving; and/or platonic relationships;
§ Consent and disability;
§ Sexual expression, sexual identity and visibility as neuroqueer, chronically ill and/or disabled queer people;
§ Non-monogamy, disability, chronic illness, and neurodivergence;
§ Kink and leather explorations of sex and disability;
§ (A)sexuality, advocacy, and activism;
§ (A)sexualities, art, and self-expression;
§ (A)sexualities, disability, bodily autonomy, and the medical industrial complex;
§ Have an idea not listed here? Submit anyway!
It is a myth that you must be a “good writer” or “good artist” to submit to a zine. We welcome many kinds of writing and artwork!! Send your submissions to allinyourheadzine@gmail.com before March 30th, 2016. Please send your submissions via email. For written submissions, please use Microsoft word and submit your writing in .doc or .docx format. (Please try to limit submissions to 2500 words. We are flexible. Let us know if you need a little extra space.) For artwork, please attach high resolution .jpg images to your email. All contributors will receive a free copy!
HOAX 11: FEMINISMS AND STRATEGY IS TAKING PRE-ORDERS HERE
+ What is Hoax? Hoax is a US-based annual queer feminist compilation zine that aims to create a space for us to voice our own truths. All contributors are paid for their accepted work and do not have to identify with a certain gender and/or as feminists to submit work.
+ What are the specifics of this issue? We are selling pre-sales to fundraise for stipends to give to our amazing contributors! The issue includes 18 essays, poetry, and an interview with the Executive Director of the Queer Detainee Empowerment Project (QDEP). 1/2 size, 80 full pages, B&W print, and US$3.50. E-mail us at hoaxzine (at) gmail (dot) com with any questions or requests for special orders! <3 <3 <3
Hoax is a US bi-annual queer feminist compilation zine that aims to create a space to analyze the feminisms of our everyday lives. People of all lived experiences are encouraged to submit! Contributors do not have to identify with a particular gender and/or as feminists in order to submit work to Hoax. Please check out our full call for submissions at our blog, our mission statement + shared goals, and our Facebook event! Working deadline for issue #11 on the topic of STRATEGY is July 30th, 2015!
The new issue of New Hearts New Bones is complete.
Features of issue 19:
Dr.Cornel West
Black Lives Matter Movement
Martin Luther King, Jr.
Slavoj Zizek
Rape Culture in American Society
Ohio Students Approve Israel Divestment 21-4
Deforstation of Amazon Rainforest due to 2016 Olympics
Gateway to a New Society
Hope
Collage Art
Please message or comment with your mailing address
if you would like to trade, or would like to be sent
a free copy(limited print run).
If you prefer to view online, you can view the whole
issue at these websites:
tumblr
issuu
:3
