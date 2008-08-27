We Make Zines

Sex & Smut Zine Writers

A group for the zinesters who write smut, filth, and are not afraid to put themselves on the line. Experimental, courageous, outrageous, transgressive!

WRITE ME SOMETHING NAUGHTY- 1 Reply

Started by Nico.. Last reply by Zineiac Jun 6, 2014.

Serial Killers Unite!

Started by Aspire Feb 27, 2013.

looking for people to record some audio for a multimedia zine project 2 Replies

Started by DJ Ringfinger. Last reply by DJ Ringfinger Sep 17, 2011.

Comment by Teto Preto 1 hour ago

i love Goddess and Cunt zine, from PANDORA BOOKS!! Thanks Mike!

Comment by M.A. Sirk on May 7, 2017 at 9:16am

Announcing two new publications from Pandora Press - 'Goddess' issue 12 and 'Cunt Zine' issue 2. The latter features pictorials, personal reminiscences, articles on the German artist Valli Export and book reviews. If you would like a complimentary copy of one or both, email me at pandora_press@hotmail.com before the end of May. After that, US$5 or trades to P.O. Box 1244, Broadway NSW 2007, Australia.

Comment by Teto Preto on March 15, 2017 at 1:51pm

www.portopiratazinefest2017.blogspot.com

www.favodefelcomics.blogspot.com

Envie seu fanzine, zine, publicação independente para o catálogo a ser lançado no evento, até  o dia 16 de abril de 2017.

SEND YOUR ZINES UNTIL 16th of April, 2017.

A/c Ramon de Castro  

Caixa Postal

(Po Box ) 46048

Rio de Janeiro Rj Brasil

Comment by Daniel de Culla on January 28, 2017 at 10:59am

EL%20CABRONAZO%20DE%20ENRIQUE%20OCTAVO.docx

Comment by M.A. Sirk on January 28, 2017 at 9:57am

Announcing two new publications from Pandora Press. First up is issue 11 of ‘Goddess’. I hadn’t (as you might have read below) intended to do any more issues of ‘Goddess’, but Jayne really wanted to be on the cover of an issue and persuaded me, so here it is.

Next up is the first issue of ‘Cunt Zine’, an occasional journal devoted to the most beautiful thing in the world. This first issue features articles on the history of the ‘C’ word, Gustav Courbet’s painting ‘The Origin of the World’ and Belgian artist Deborah De Robertis’s response to it, along with autobiographical writings, pictorials and artwork.

As usual with Pandora Press there’s an offer. Email me before the end of February and I’ll send you a complimentary copy of either of these zines. Afterwards, $5 or trade to Pandora Press, P.O. Box 1244, Broadway NSW 2007, Australia. Email: pandora_press@hotmail.com

 

Comment by Daniel de Culla on September 19, 2016 at 12:26pm

Pandora Press, Many thanks for Goddess-es and for to gain indulgences for Love. 

With these it's enough. I'm a glutton of cloams and don't want more in flesh.

By post I'm sending a zine. 

Blessed Be¡

Comment by Teto Preto on September 2, 2016 at 3:42pm

GODDESS my favourite and best fanzine!!

Comment by M.A. Sirk on September 2, 2016 at 9:49am

Hi all. Here's the 10th issue of 'Goddess', perhaps the last.Thanks to everyone who has contributed to 'Goddess', and before that my earlier zine 'Pornotopia'. You have all been very wonderful. The big stars of this are Belle (our cover star) and Stacey. As usual, let me know if you would like a free copy before the end of September, after that $5 or trades. Pandora Press, P.O. Box 1244, Broadway NSW 2007, Australia. Love you all.

Comment by M.A. Sirk on July 1, 2016 at 10:07am

Oh, well, here I am again. Sorry that I'm once again taking up this venerable page with my publications - I never planned to do this - really. But I can't help myself, and here I am, and there are some interesting things to be told. So this is issue 9, featuring interviews about amateur porn and more with Heidi, Sarah and Alice, and I think it's fine once again. If you would like a free copy, let me know before the end of July. After that, trades or US$5 to Pandora Press, P.O. Box 1244, Broadway NSW 2007, Australia. You won't be sorry. All the best - how wonderful the world is - Mike

pandora_press@hotmail.com

Comment by M.A. Sirk on April 29, 2016 at 8:45am

Hi all. Here's 'Goddess' issue 8, another attempt at democratic porn with cover star Tara, the interesting Rebecca, Monika from Poland and last but not least Dragonflydoll all telling their stories. As usual with Pandora Press there's an offer - if you would like a copy of this before the end of May, email me at pandora_press@hotmail.com for a complimentary copy. After that it's $5 to Pandora Press, P.O. Box 1244, Broadway NSW 2007, Australia.

 

Members (164)

 
 
 

