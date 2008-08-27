Sex & Smut Zine Writers

a place for zinesters - writers and readers
Announcing two new publications from Pandora Press. First up is issue 11 of ‘Goddess’. I hadn’t (as you might have read below) intended to do any more issues of ‘Goddess’, but Jayne really wanted to be on the cover of an issue and persuaded me, so here it is.
Next up is the first issue of ‘Cunt Zine’, an occasional journal devoted to the most beautiful thing in the world. This first issue features articles on the history of the ‘C’ word, Gustav Courbet’s painting ‘The Origin of the World’ and Belgian artist Deborah De Robertis’s response to it, along with autobiographical writings, pictorials and artwork.
As usual with Pandora Press there’s an offer. Email me before the end of February and I’ll send you a complimentary copy of either of these zines. Afterwards, $5 or trade to Pandora Press, P.O. Box 1244, Broadway NSW 2007, Australia. Email: pandora_press@hotmail.com
Pandora Press, Many thanks for Goddess-es and for to gain indulgences for Love.
With these it's enough. I'm a glutton of cloams and don't want more in flesh.
By post I'm sending a zine.
Blessed Be¡
GODDESS my favourite and best fanzine!!
Hi all. Here's the 10th issue of 'Goddess', perhaps the last.Thanks to everyone who has contributed to 'Goddess', and before that my earlier zine 'Pornotopia'. You have all been very wonderful. The big stars of this are Belle (our cover star) and Stacey. As usual, let me know if you would like a free copy before the end of September, after that $5 or trades. Pandora Press, P.O. Box 1244, Broadway NSW 2007, Australia. Love you all.
Oh, well, here I am again. Sorry that I'm once again taking up this venerable page with my publications - I never planned to do this - really. But I can't help myself, and here I am, and there are some interesting things to be told. So this is issue 9, featuring interviews about amateur porn and more with Heidi, Sarah and Alice, and I think it's fine once again. If you would like a free copy, let me know before the end of July. After that, trades or US$5 to Pandora Press, P.O. Box 1244, Broadway NSW 2007, Australia. You won't be sorry. All the best - how wonderful the world is - Mike
pandora_press@hotmail.com
Hi all. Here's 'Goddess' issue 8, another attempt at democratic porn with cover star Tara, the interesting Rebecca, Monika from Poland and last but not least Dragonflydoll all telling their stories. As usual with Pandora Press there's an offer - if you would like a copy of this before the end of May, email me at pandora_press@hotmail.com for a complimentary copy. After that it's $5 to Pandora Press, P.O. Box 1244, Broadway NSW 2007, Australia.
It's no. 6 already, another exploration into amateur porn and the wonderful people who make it. Here are the further adventures of cover star Jenny; a striking pictorial and interview with Fiona and Hin from Australia; Megs and Kyle, self-confessed nerds out of control; and Tina just starting out. Email me before Christmas for a complimentary copy: pandora_press@hotmail.com After that, US$5 or trades to Pandora Press, P.O. Box 1244, Broadway NSW 2007, Australia.
Finally listed the straight edge erotic fiction zine in the Etsy shop:
https://www.etsy.com/listing/238623682/xxxxx-straight-edge-erotic-f...
Here's 'Goddess' issue 5 with the amazing stories of Krysten from Australia, Meg and Courtney from America and cover star Jenny from France. Email me before the end of August for a complimentary copy: pandora_press@hotmail.com After that, US$5 or trades to Pandora Press, P.O. Box 1244, Broadway NSW 2007, Australia.
