SKINHEADZINES

Skinhead is not fascim! Just music, style and friendship!!!

This group is for lovers from early reggae, rocksteady, ska and OI!

Love Music! Hate Racism! Pride Without Prejudice!

Here we´re against all kinds of prejudice!

Website: http://www.vontadeluta.blogspot.com
Location: Rio de janeiro
Members: 16
Latest Activity: 1 hour ago

Skinhead Reggae

Art from CHema SKandal (Mex/Usa)

Comment by Teto Preto on July 27, 2016 at 2:18pm

Helloo dear Mister Fishpit!! Yeah, i give a time but im back(wih a bang!) lol!

And is allways nice hear from  you!!

Rude boy don´t Fear!!!

My best wishes mate!

:)

Comment by fishspit on July 26, 2016 at 10:43pm

teto!  so glad your back!  I missed you!  Rude boy outta jail?

fishspit out.

Comment by Teto Preto on July 26, 2016 at 8:52pm

FIQUE RUDE TRADICIONAL SKINZINE 07 - DOWNLOAD

Comment by Teto Preto on July 26, 2016 at 8:49pm

Comment by Teto Preto on July 26, 2016 at 8:48pm

Comment by Teto Preto on July 26, 2016 at 8:47pm

Comment by Teto Preto on July 26, 2016 at 8:46pm

Comment by Teto Preto on July 26, 2016 at 8:45pm

Comment by Teto Preto on July 26, 2016 at 8:45pm

Comment by Teto Preto on July 26, 2016 at 8:44pm

 

