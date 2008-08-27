Singapore Zines and Zinesters

Zha Zi Dian is a culture zinestore driven by the local community, founded by Squelch Zines. It houses a full range of zines – from Lo-Fi to Hi-Fi, photocopied or hand-crafted, experimental to independent pubishing, all in an aspiration for self expression and not profit. The vision of Zha Zi Dian Zinestore is to build a passionate zine culture in Singapore that brings together “zinesters” of all sorts to create, share, inspire and most importantly, to experience the freedom of self expression.

Unlike other zinestores, Zha Zi Dian strives to encourage individuals to use creativity in collective with their personal voices and imagination. Zha Zi Dian advocates the notion of sharing ideas – through learning or sharing something new from each other, in the hope to inspire the others. Zha Zi Dian provides a platform for “zinesters” from all walks of life to express their opinions, thoughts, skills and creativity and connect to a wide scale of audience in a passionate, personal, fun manner.