We Make Zines

a place for zinesters - writers and readers

Singapore Zines and Zinesters

Information

Singapore Zines and Zinesters

Zha Zi Dian is a culture zinestore driven by the local community, founded by Squelch Zines. It houses a full range of zines – from Lo-Fi to Hi-Fi, photocopied or hand-crafted, experimental to independent pubishing, all in an aspiration for self expression and not profit. The vision of Zha Zi Dian Zinestore is to build a passionate zine culture in Singapore that brings together “zinesters” of all sorts to create, share, inspire and most importantly, to experience the freedom of self expression.

Unlike other zinestores, Zha Zi Dian strives to encourage individuals to use creativity in collective with their personal voices and imagination. Zha Zi Dian advocates the notion of sharing ideas – through learning or sharing something new from each other, in the hope to inspire the others. Zha Zi Dian provides a platform for “zinesters” from all walks of life to express their opinions, thoughts, skills and creativity and connect to a wide scale of audience in a passionate, personal, fun manner.

Website: http://www.squelchzines.com
Location: Singapore, the little red dot
Members: 5
Latest Activity: 1 hour ago

Discussion Forum

This group does not have any discussions yet.

Comment Wall

Comment

You need to be a member of Singapore Zines and Zinesters to add comments!

Comment by Huda Azzis on April 10, 2017 at 11:36am

OPEN CALL SUBMISSIONS: PHOTO ZINE (SINGAPORE)

Looking for photographer willing to contribute in a PHOTOGRAPHY ZINE.

Deadline: 1st May 2017

Email your interest to HUDAAZZIS@GMAIL.COM and we'll send over the zine brief.

Spread the message! xx

 

Members (5)

 
 
 

Groups

Want to advertise here?

Ist preference given to distros and zines. Rates and details are here. Limited space. Very Low Cost!

Please Support Our Sponsors

SYNDICATED ZINE REVIEWS

ZINE-O-MATIC

THE WORD DISTRIBUTION

Download and Print WMZ Fliers

 

© 2017   Created by Krissy Ponyboy Press.   Powered by

Badges  |  Report an Issue  |  Terms of Service