Showcase your Zine

“In The Zine Light” is made up of song lyrics dedicated to zine culture. 'Sung to the tune of': it ranges from kids’ classics, pop songs, post-punk and hard rock.
Quarter-sized, 10 pages, stapled, black & white photocopy, typed and handwritten.
Available for zine trades. Will swap for: bubble wrap (pop! pop! pop!), stickers (includes scratch & sniff stickers), comic book(s), postcards, glitter tape, mix tape, purple pen(s), stationery, scented marker(s). finger puppets, etc, etc.
For trades or general swap inquiries, email: Xyendrarocks44@hotmail.com
Issue 10, the Anger issue is here! 36 8.5x11" full color pages featuring 33 artists, 33 poems and 15 works of visual art!
https://felanzine.wordpress.com/2017/03/24/issue-10-the-anger-issue...
The zine that I've been working on with friends since August is up for preorders!! It's a charity fanzine for the cartoon show Gravity Falls, and focuses on abuse/trauma themes!! I've uploaded the preview for my piece too!!
Not Your Puppets Fanzine Preorders
It is OUT NOW! Vermilingua issue number 1 is now available to purchase at anteaterart.bigcartel.com. Only 30 copies are available so make sure you snap one up. Only £3 + p&p.
During my MA I started thinking about dementia and learned about the amazing effects art therapy can have. I wrote about it in DementiArt #001
Then for my PhD I learned about the 'dark side' and wrote Dementia & Privacy
If you find any of this interesting, drop me a line, I am always happy to chat and swap
The first new zine I've made in over a year is now available in my shop!
Titled UTOPIAN CINEMA, it grew out of an artist residency I did this summer where I ran a screening and discussion series of "utopian" films. Our culture seems to be saturated with dystopian narratives, but utopian ones are a lot harder to come by these days. So this might be of interest to anyone looking for some hopeful viewing suggestions in these dark times.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=USMex3TUaBs
Hello fellow zine creators!
I'm an artist and poet from Malaysia who has just ventured into the world of zine making <3 I pair paintings with poetry (all my own work), check it out in the links below!
The Gallery of poems and art I create:
The end product look :
http://anntidote.com/poetryzine
I welcome collaboration proposals, just send me an email (anntidotelab@gmail.com) and we will take it from there!
