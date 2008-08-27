Showcase your Zine

We Make Zines

This is a space to invite everybody to show their zine off_ Add pictures and descriptions_ I am trying to get a better idea of what people put in their zines and why_ Add links to website/blogs_ Open up discussion on collaborations +++++++++++++

Discussion Forum

The Chicago Alt. School Zine

Started by Genevieve Kane May 11, 2015.

CRUST: view vol uno & info on vol deux 2 Replies

Started by shnnn j. Last reply by shnnn j May 10, 2015.

Little Grrrl Lost & Found (Iss. No. 5) 2 Replies

Started by riotgrrrlaz. Last reply by riotgrrrlaz Mar 15, 2010.

Comment by Britta Schulte 17 hours ago

During my MA I started thinking about dementia and learned about the amazing effects art therapy can have. I wrote about it in DementiArt #001

Then for my PhD I learned about the 'dark side' and wrote Dementia & Privacy

If you find any of this interesting, drop me a line, I am always happy to chat and swap

Comment by Shane Marshall yesterday

Hello everyone! Latest issue of my zine is out and going. Made a 100 copies last night and they are all here. Includes a decent number of topics regarding music, art, poetry, comics and whatnot. Check it out! If interested in a trade message me here or email me at shayanshafii@gmail.com

Comment by Tim Nicholas yesterday

The first new zine I've made in over a year is now available in my shop!

Titled UTOPIAN CINEMA, it grew out of an artist residency I did this summer where I ran a screening and discussion series of "utopian" films. Our culture seems to be saturated with dystopian narratives, but utopian ones are a lot harder to come by these days. So this might be of interest to anyone looking for some hopeful viewing suggestions in these dark times.


$6 on Storenvy or Etsy


$6 on Storenvy or Etsy

Comment by fishspit on December 22, 2016 at 11:51pm

Wiseblood #67 is out!  It's the "Shock Therapy Issue."  Some of my experiences getting Electro-convulsive Treatments.

I love trades . . . if you got nothing to trade . . . hit me up . . . free for the asking . . . if you got a little scratch for postage that would be nice . . . but don't sweat it. 

Comment by fishspit on September 1, 2016 at 11:55pm

Comment by Ann Tan on August 26, 2016 at 5:37pm

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=USMex3TUaBs

Hello fellow zine creators!

I'm an artist and poet from Malaysia who has just ventured into the world of zine making <3 I pair paintings with poetry (all my own work), check it out in the links below! 

The Gallery of poems and art I create:

http://anntidote.com/poetry

 

The end product look :

http://anntidote.com/poetryzine

I welcome collaboration proposals, just send me an email (anntidotelab@gmail.com) and we will take it from there! 

Comment by Shophia Sherwood on August 25, 2016 at 3:03am

Etsy listing

Comment by Sari of Hoax on June 26, 2016 at 2:46pm

Hoax is a US annual queer feminist compilation zine that aims to create a space to share our own truths. Issue #12: Feminisms and Healing is now up for preorders! This 80-page zine features over two dozen amazing contributors & covers topics like PTSD, self-care, Body Focused Repetitive Disorder, grief, mental illness, self-harm, AA, racism, and asexuality.

GET IT HERE!

Comment by Talita Valle on June 3, 2016 at 11:04am

Other People's Shit, a rant (2015)

Out of print, now available to view on issuu

A zine exploring themes of human connection + the lack thereof, and all the trials and tribulations of living a life that's indissociable from the lives of our personas, stream-of-consciousness style.

Comment by Cheering and Waving Press on June 2, 2016 at 1:30pm

Features of issue 21:

2016 Presidential Race
Global Wealth Inequality 
King 810 Raising Funds for Flint, MI Water Crisis
Flint, MI Water Crisis
Dr. Cornel West
New Music Featuring: [sole and DJ Pain 1, everything wilts, orange tooth, and spoken word by small houseplant]
Collage Art
Chelsea Manning

TRADES/FREE ZINES:
Please message or comment with your mailing address
if you would like to trade, or would like to be sent a free copy [limited print run of 20 (currently 6 left)].

COLOR COPIES
A color copy can be specifically created and sent to you for 
$2.00 sent through paypal.  When sending a message for a zine request specify you want a color copy. CWP covers all shipping costs.

If you prefer to view online, you can view the whole issue here:
issuu

:3

 

