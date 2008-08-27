Showcase your Zine

a place for zinesters - writers and readers
This is a space to invite everybody to show their zine off_ Add pictures and descriptions_ I am trying to get a better idea of what people put in their zines and why_ Add links to website/blogs_ Open up discussion on collaborations +++++++++++++
Website: http://wemakezines.ning.com/showcaseyourzine
During my MA I started thinking about dementia and learned about the amazing effects art therapy can have. I wrote about it in DementiArt #001
Then for my PhD I learned about the 'dark side' and wrote Dementia & Privacy
If you find any of this interesting, drop me a line, I am always happy to chat and swap
The first new zine I've made in over a year is now available in my shop!
Titled UTOPIAN CINEMA, it grew out of an artist residency I did this summer where I ran a screening and discussion series of "utopian" films. Our culture seems to be saturated with dystopian narratives, but utopian ones are a lot harder to come by these days. So this might be of interest to anyone looking for some hopeful viewing suggestions in these dark times.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=USMex3TUaBs
Hello fellow zine creators!
I'm an artist and poet from Malaysia who has just ventured into the world of zine making <3 I pair paintings with poetry (all my own work), check it out in the links below!
The Gallery of poems and art I create:
The end product look :
http://anntidote.com/poetryzine
I welcome collaboration proposals, just send me an email (anntidotelab@gmail.com) and we will take it from there!
Hoax is a US annual queer feminist compilation zine that aims to create a space to share our own truths. Issue #12: Feminisms and Healing is now up for preorders! This 80-page zine features over two dozen amazing contributors & covers topics like PTSD, self-care, Body Focused Repetitive Disorder, grief, mental illness, self-harm, AA, racism, and asexuality.
Other People's Shit, a rant (2015)
Out of print, now available to view on issuu
A zine exploring themes of human connection + the lack thereof, and all the trials and tribulations of living a life that's indissociable from the lives of our personas, stream-of-consciousness style.
Features of issue 21:
2016 Presidential Race
Global Wealth Inequality
King 810 Raising Funds for Flint, MI Water Crisis
Flint, MI Water Crisis
Dr. Cornel West
New Music Featuring: [sole and DJ Pain 1, everything wilts, orange tooth, and spoken word by small houseplant]
Collage Art
Chelsea Manning
TRADES/FREE ZINES:
Please message or comment with your mailing address
if you would like to trade, or would like to be sent a free copy [limited print run of 20 (currently 6 left)].
COLOR COPIES
A color copy can be specifically created and sent to you for
$2.00 sent through paypal. When sending a message for a zine request specify you want a color copy. CWP covers all shipping costs.
If you prefer to view online, you can view the whole issue here:
issuu
:3
