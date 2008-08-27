Showcase your Zine

a place for zinesters - writers and readers
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=USMex3TUaBs
Hello fellow zine creators!
I'm an artist and poet from Malaysia who has just ventured into the world of zine making <3 I pair paintings with poetry (all my own work), check it out in the links below!
The Gallery of poems and art I create:
The end product look :
http://anntidote.com/poetryzine
I welcome collaboration proposals, just send me an email (anntidotelab@gmail.com) and we will take it from there!
Hoax is a US annual queer feminist compilation zine that aims to create a space to share our own truths. Issue #12: Feminisms and Healing is now up for preorders! This 80-page zine features over two dozen amazing contributors & covers topics like PTSD, self-care, Body Focused Repetitive Disorder, grief, mental illness, self-harm, AA, racism, and asexuality.
Other People's Shit, a rant (2015)
Out of print, now available to view on issuu
A zine exploring themes of human connection + the lack thereof, and all the trials and tribulations of living a life that's indissociable from the lives of our personas, stream-of-consciousness style.
Features of issue 21:
2016 Presidential Race
Global Wealth Inequality
King 810 Raising Funds for Flint, MI Water Crisis
Flint, MI Water Crisis
Dr. Cornel West
New Music Featuring: [sole and DJ Pain 1, everything wilts, orange tooth, and spoken word by small houseplant]
Collage Art
Chelsea Manning
TRADES/FREE ZINES:
Please message or comment with your mailing address
if you would like to trade, or would like to be sent a free copy [limited print run of 20 (currently 6 left)].
COLOR COPIES
A color copy can be specifically created and sent to you for
$2.00 sent through paypal. When sending a message for a zine request specify you want a color copy. CWP covers all shipping costs.
If you prefer to view online, you can view the whole issue here:
issuu
:3
Cute! a new zine by serena "aika" pruess ad fishspit!
cute furrys! cute bunny rabbits! cute cats! cute dogs! cute chicks! and even a cute snake!
trades are delightful. contact either me, fishspit, or serena pruess on here! or contact the delightful serena at cooncatcreations@hotmail.com
Also check out serena's blog at aikacooncat.blogspot.com
thanks you cute lovers!
fishspit out.
My perzine 'Fixing A Hole' issue 2, the 'Edelweiss' edition, is available for free! In this new issue: 'From Anxiety To Zen', zen meditation as a tool against anxiety disorder (not); a review of Jett Rebel's 'Truck', his stunning latest album, and four, five more or less literary pieces on codependency. Please contact me to get your fresh copy!
Been making zines for over 20 years, and my newest one, EXSCIND, is out now.
It contains all new, tantalizing material, including writing, art, and photography. 36 pages collecting a lot of my writing of the last five years (minus my No Echo music articles), a full color cover and photos within, plus art and poetry, all protected by an acetate sleeve.
Nonfiction articles and biographical material about sex, death, revenge, youthful stupidity, suicide, utopia, and the godmother of American occult movement Anne Hutchinson.
Photos and art about longhaul trucking, prison, solitude, and so much more.
Read a review of it here.
$6 first class postage paid ($4 via media mail) in NAFTA territory, $8 rest of WTO.
I'm already working on issue #2!
Make contact for copies: adelsouto.com
