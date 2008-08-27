a place for zinesters - writers and readers
Do you have a short story?
A group for people that write short story zines and people who like to read short story zines. Does not matter if your short story is complete or incomplete. All short stories are welcome.
You have a way with words, Spit.
hey comrades! wiseblood is a short story zine . . . filled with non-fiction short stories of insanity, mayhem, and trucking on! wiseblood's always free! if you got extra scratch i wouldn't mind a donation. i've never made a dime on wiseblood.
but you can get yours!
Wiseblood
1304 175th Pl. NE
Bellevue, WA 98008
or message me on here!
thanks pals,
Does anyone have any recommendation for word count/page count ratio?
I have a 2,000 word story I'm somewhat pleased with, but don't know if it's long enough to make a 'zine from.
herro dare. just printed the 1st part of a series,
if anyone's up for a tradeeee.
