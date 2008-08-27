We Make Zines

Short Story Zines

Do you have a short story?

A group for people that write short story zines and people who like to read short story zines. Does not matter if your short story is complete or incomplete.  All short stories are welcome.

Location: everywhere
Members: 42
Latest Activity: 19 minutes ago

Comment Wall

Comment by fishspit on September 28, 2016 at 10:11pm

Comment by Jack Cheiky on June 30, 2016 at 11:01am

You have a way with words, Spit.

Comment by fishspit on June 28, 2016 at 11:05pm

l.g.b.t? feminist? lesbian?  there's a million of those zines out there!  try something different!  try wiseblood!  slinging mud since 1984!

Comment by fishspit on February 1, 2016 at 11:19pm

Wiseblood #63 is out!  Always free!  Trades?  Hell yeah!  I'm busted though, so if you got a couple dollars to send for postage it'd be appreciated.  I'll make you a collage envelope in return. 

1304 175th Pl NE, Bellevue, WA 98008

or contact me here. 

fishspit out. 

Comment by Rasasvada on January 10, 2016 at 2:13pm

Helping friends with a multi-lingual lit zine! any language / combo of languages plz looking for short / flash work

Comment by Serena R Pruess on January 4, 2016 at 8:25am
@Enjin
The page count can be anywhere from 4 to 40. It's totally up to you. (:
Comment by fishspit on September 16, 2015 at 10:29pm

hey comrades!  wiseblood is a short story zine . . . filled with non-fiction short stories of insanity, mayhem, and trucking on!  wiseblood's always free!  if you got extra scratch i wouldn't mind a donation.  i've never made a dime on wiseblood.  

but you can get yours!

Wiseblood

1304 175th Pl. NE

Bellevue, WA 98008

or message me on here!

thanks pals,

fishspit out

Comment by Miles Conrad on August 17, 2015 at 10:28pm

Comment by Enjin on July 20, 2015 at 6:01am

Does anyone have any recommendation for word count/page count ratio?

I have a 2,000 word story I'm somewhat pleased with, but don't know if it's long enough to make a 'zine from.

Comment by Nico Doreste on July 19, 2015 at 8:21pm

herro dare. just printed the 1st part of a series,

if anyone's up for a tradeeee.

 

