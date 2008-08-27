We Make Zines

Riot Grrrl Zinsters

For anyone who writes or reads Riot Grrrl Zines, or anyone who loves the Riot Grrrl movement.

survey about body norms and resistance

Started by Echo Nina Oct 25.

Call for Submissions - Sleater Zinney (how do you love Sleater Kinney?) 3 Replies

Started by Carla Duarte. Last reply by Heather Wilson Apr 22, 2015.

Zine Donations for Simmons College

Started by Nyxia Grey Jan 20, 2015.

Comment by Echo Nina on October 25, 2016 at 2:04am

Hi, I’m a feminist zinester from Belgium and I’m also doing some DIY research into zines.

At the moment I’m writing an article on zines about body norms and resistance. To get a variety of voices in my article, I’m looking for zinesters to participate in a survey. If you make zines which address issues such as abortion, age(ing), body image and beauty standards, disability/ableism, gender/sexism, illness, LGBTQIA/phobia, menstruation, mental health, pregnancy/parenting, race/racism, sexuality, (sexual) violence, and other body-related identities/oppressions/issues or intersections of these, please get in touch!

The article will be published online on the website of Sophia, a support network for gender studies in Belgium. Last year, Sophia organised a conference called Unruly Bodies which invited researchers, activists, and artists to present their work on body norms and resistance in lectures, performances, exhibitions, and workshops. Soon, articles by those participants about their presentations will be published on their website. At the conference I set up a temporary zine library and zine workshop and this inspired me to find out more about zines talking about body-related issues.

I’m especially interested in ways zines can assist in resistance against body norms and oppression. If you would like to share your views, you can let me know and send me your answers to the following questions:

Survey:

  • Your name, pen name or pseudonym?
  • Your preferred pronoun, age, country of residence/origin?
  • Name of your zine(s)?
  • How many zines have you made and how long have you been making zines? How did you first discover zines?
  • Why do you make zines?
  • How would you describe the zine(s) you make? Which themes/subjects do your address in your zine(s)?
  • How do you address body-related issues/identities/oppressions in your zine(s)?
  • What do you hope to achieve by making your zine(s) and writing about these issues?
  • Does the distribution, community, and readership of zines have an impact on your content?
  • Can zines be political or activist? If yes, in which way? If no, why not? Do you use your zines as a form of activism or political tool?
  • What are the advantages of zines for you as a political tool and what are their limitations?
  • Do you use digital/online media such as blogs, youtube, social media…? Can you compare how you use them to how you use zines?
  • What is your experience with reading zines which talk about body norms and resistance? Have they impacted or influenced you?
  • Would you like to add anything?

I would be very grateful if you decide to participate in the questionnaire, and if you prefer, you don’t have to answer all of the questions. By answering the questions, I will assume you’re giving me permission to quote you for my article (unless you ask me not to). Please tell me if you prefer to be quoted anonymously. In case I would like to ask some additional questions or clarification of your answers, I will contact you again.

You can send your answers to: flapper_grrrl(at)yahoo.co.uk. Don’t hesitate to contact me if you have any questions. [I’ve been having some problems with yahoo, if it doesn’t work to send mails to my yahoo address, you can mail to: ninanijsten(at)gmail.com]

Thanks a lot for your participation!

More info about my own zines on my zine blog

Comment by Sari of Hoax on June 26, 2016 at 2:49pm

Hoax is a US annual queer feminist compilation zine that aims to create a space for us to share our own truths. Issue #12: Feminisms and Healing is now up for preorders! This 80-page zine features over two dozen amazing contributors & covers topics like PTSD, self-care, Body Focused Repetitive Disorder, grief, mental illness, self-harm, AA, racism, and asexuality.

GET IT HERE!

Comment by aliasaint on May 14, 2016 at 11:10am

gal.lore

hot off the press! first print run of my new poetry zine, gal.lore! sixteen sweet pages of lovingly collaged queer poetry. full color creamy cover, b/w insides. quarter-sized to ride your back pocket anywhere. $2 +ship. paypal friendly. pls message me for combined shipment if you're interested in my other zines. flyers & goodness always included. no matter what. :)

Comment by Sari of Hoax on November 19, 2015 at 4:36pm

HOAX 11: FEMINISMS AND STRATEGY IS TAKING PRE-ORDERS HERE

+ What is Hoax? Hoax is a US annual queer feminist compilation zine that aims to create a space for us to voice our own truths. All contributors are paid for their accepted work and do not have to identify with a certain gender and/or as feminists to submit work.

+ What are the specifics of this issue? We are selling pre-sales to fundraise for stipends to give to our amazing contributors! The issue includes 18 essays, poetry, and an interview with the Executive Director of the Queer Detainee Empowerment Project (QDEP). 1/2 size, 80 full pages, B&W print, and US$3.50. E-mail us at hoaxzine (at) gmail (dot) com with any questions or requests for special orders! <3 <3 <3

Comment by sunnysunny on October 18, 2015 at 3:31pm

Girl Love #3 is looking for submissions!

Deadline: 1st November

Email: girllovezine@hotmail.com 

Our previous 2 issues can be found on Issuu: http://issuu.com/girllove.

Please feel free to ask us questions about anything you're unsure of. When you submit, let us know what name you would like to be credited with and any links to your blogs/other work that you'd like us to include. 

Thanks, GL xx

Comment by Sari of Hoax on July 6, 2015 at 1:47am

Hoax is a US bi-annual queer feminist compilation zine that aims to create a space to analyze the feminisms of our everyday lives. People of all lived experiences are encouraged to submit! Contributors do not have to identify with a particular gender and/or as feminists in order to submit work to Hoax. Please check out our full call for submissions at our blog, our mission statement + shared goals, and our Facebook event! Working deadline for issue #11 on the topic of STRATEGY is July 30th, 2015!

Comment by Charlotte Sometimes on March 19, 2015 at 8:22am

CALL FOR SUBMISSIONS

I'm accepting submissions for the first issue of a new VEGAN FEMINIST zine

Submissions can be either texts or visuals and must concern feminism, veganism, and/or issues related to speciesism and sexism (and how they intersect).

The deadline of the original Call For Submissions I issued is over but you can still submit, let me know if you are interested!

For more information contact:

thefemaleofthespecieszine@gmail.com

or Message us through our Facebook Page.

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/TheFemaleOfTheSpeciesZine

Comment by sunnysunny on February 10, 2015 at 3:54am

SUBMISSIONS FOR GIRL LOVE #2

- For more info:

https://girllovezine.wordpress.com/2015/02/09/girl-love-2-submissions/

- Find the first issue here: http://issuu.com/girllove/docs/girllove1

- contact: girllovezine@hotmail.com

Many thanks, much love xx

Comment by sunnysunny on January 13, 2015 at 5:18am

Click here: Girl Love #1  to see the first issue of Girl Love, a new zine with a loose focus on how girls can support each other and tackling internalised sexism. 
In this issue: art, articles, playlist, zine reviews, fiction, call for submissions (#2), etc

This zine will always be online, free for anyone to print and distribute (not for personal profit) and we hope to get some paper copies printed around Easter, which will be sold for printing + postage costs.

Hope you enjoy, would love to get feedback!

Comment by Hot Trash Zine on December 12, 2014 at 11:51am

HOT TRASH ZINE IS NOW TAKING SUBMISSIONS FOR VOL 4! Send us yr poetry, writings, art, photos, or whatever you got at hottrashzine@mail.com. Check out our stuff at Hot Trash Store and Hot Trash Facebook Page

 

