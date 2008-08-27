Riot Grrrl Zinsters

a place for zinesters - writers and readers
Hi, I’m a feminist zinester from Belgium and I’m also doing some DIY research into zines.
At the moment I’m writing an article on zines about body norms and resistance. To get a variety of voices in my article, I’m looking for zinesters to participate in a survey. If you make zines which address issues such as abortion, age(ing), body image and beauty standards, disability/ableism, gender/sexism, illness, LGBTQIA/phobia, menstruation, mental health, pregnancy/parenting, race/racism, sexuality, (sexual) violence, and other body-related identities/oppressions/issues or intersections of these, please get in touch!
The article will be published online on the website of Sophia, a support network for gender studies in Belgium. Last year, Sophia organised a conference called Unruly Bodies which invited researchers, activists, and artists to present their work on body norms and resistance in lectures, performances, exhibitions, and workshops. Soon, articles by those participants about their presentations will be published on their website. At the conference I set up a temporary zine library and zine workshop and this inspired me to find out more about zines talking about body-related issues.
I’m especially interested in ways zines can assist in resistance against body norms and oppression. If you would like to share your views, you can let me know and send me your answers to the following questions:
Survey:
I would be very grateful if you decide to participate in the questionnaire, and if you prefer, you don’t have to answer all of the questions. By answering the questions, I will assume you’re giving me permission to quote you for my article (unless you ask me not to). Please tell me if you prefer to be quoted anonymously. In case I would like to ask some additional questions or clarification of your answers, I will contact you again.
You can send your answers to: flapper_grrrl(at)yahoo.co.uk. Don’t hesitate to contact me if you have any questions. [I’ve been having some problems with yahoo, if it doesn’t work to send mails to my yahoo address, you can mail to: ninanijsten(at)gmail.com]
Thanks a lot for your participation!
More info about my own zines on my zine blog
Hoax is a US annual queer feminist compilation zine that aims to create a space for us to share our own truths. Issue #12: Feminisms and Healing is now up for preorders! This 80-page zine features over two dozen amazing contributors & covers topics like PTSD, self-care, Body Focused Repetitive Disorder, grief, mental illness, self-harm, AA, racism, and asexuality.
hot off the press! first print run of my new poetry zine, gal.lore! sixteen sweet pages of lovingly collaged queer poetry. full color creamy cover, b/w insides. quarter-sized to ride your back pocket anywhere. $2 +ship. paypal friendly. pls message me for combined shipment if you're interested in my other zines. flyers & goodness always included. no matter what. :)
HOAX 11: FEMINISMS AND STRATEGY IS TAKING PRE-ORDERS HERE
+ What is Hoax? Hoax is a US annual queer feminist compilation zine that aims to create a space for us to voice our own truths. All contributors are paid for their accepted work and do not have to identify with a certain gender and/or as feminists to submit work.
+ What are the specifics of this issue? We are selling pre-sales to fundraise for stipends to give to our amazing contributors! The issue includes 18 essays, poetry, and an interview with the Executive Director of the Queer Detainee Empowerment Project (QDEP). 1/2 size, 80 full pages, B&W print, and US$3.50. E-mail us at hoaxzine (at) gmail (dot) com with any questions or requests for special orders! <3 <3 <3
Girl Love #3 is looking for submissions!
Deadline: 1st November
Email: girllovezine@hotmail.com
Our previous 2 issues can be found on Issuu: http://issuu.com/girllove.
Please feel free to ask us questions about anything you're unsure of. When you submit, let us know what name you would like to be credited with and any links to your blogs/other work that you'd like us to include.
Thanks, GL xx
Hoax is a US bi-annual queer feminist compilation zine that aims to create a space to analyze the feminisms of our everyday lives. People of all lived experiences are encouraged to submit! Contributors do not have to identify with a particular gender and/or as feminists in order to submit work to Hoax. Please check out our full call for submissions at our blog, our mission statement + shared goals, and our Facebook event! Working deadline for issue #11 on the topic of STRATEGY is July 30th, 2015!
CALL FOR SUBMISSIONS
I'm accepting submissions for the first issue of a new VEGAN FEMINIST zine
Submissions can be either texts or visuals and must concern feminism, veganism, and/or issues related to speciesism and sexism (and how they intersect).
The deadline of the original Call For Submissions I issued is over but you can still submit, let me know if you are interested!
For more information contact:
thefemaleofthespecieszine@gmail.com
or Message us through our Facebook Page.
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/TheFemaleOfTheSpeciesZine
SUBMISSIONS FOR GIRL LOVE #2
- For more info:
https://girllovezine.wordpress.com/2015/02/09/girl-love-2-submissions/
- Find the first issue here: http://issuu.com/girllove/docs/girllove1
- contact: girllovezine@hotmail.com
Many thanks, much love xx
