a place for zinesters - writers and readers
2011 has been declared the Revenge of Print, because we're all tired of "the end of publishing as we know it" stories. Revenge of Print is a campaign to get as many people as possible to self-publish in 2011!
Cute! A zine by serena "aika" pruess and Fishspit!
you want cute! you got it! cute furrys! Cute bunny rabbits! Cute little furry hippos! Cute cats and more cute cats! cute dogs! and even cute snakes! and of course cute chicks!
guaranteed to warm your heart!
love trades! and how! contact me, fishspit, here . . .
or the delightful serena pruess at cooncatcreations@hotmail.com
and check out Serena's delightful blog at aikacooncat.blogspot.com!
Thanks!
fishspit out.
"Falling Apart: A zine on death, grief, mourning and loss."
This zine is about grieving and mourning the death of someone while using letters, stories, poetry, artwork, photography as a way to help cope with grief.
There is a lot of misunderstanding when it comes to the death of a loved one....a lot of "time heals all wounds," "life goes on" and "what's done is done." Am hoping this zine will try to help people understand grief and not shaming those who are mourning into silence, denial, isolation and to "just get over it."
The grief zine is 38 pages and it's typed.
Currently have 10 copies on hand. If you would like to trade, contact me through the facebook page, send a message through wemakezines or email Sandra_reiki_@hotmail.com
**Thank you to the contributors**
DEADLINE EXTENDED! PAPER MONSTER PRESS PRESENTS ATLANTIS!
Vol. 3. no. 1 of PAPER MONSTER PRESS'S LOST IN TRANSLATION YEAR
Atlantis is about water, drowning, the depths, lost cities, forgotten species.
Submit:
1) cover art with the words PAPER MONSTER PRESS and ATLANTIS in the front or the back cover
2) 1-3 poems in English or Filipino
3) 1-3 artworks in JPEG format
4) 1-3 songs in MP3 or WAV format
Please send everything to papermonsterpress@gmail.com until April 30, 2014! Thank you folks!
NEW YORK CITY FEMINIST ZINE FEST 2014
Do you like zines? How about feminism? Because second annual NYC Feminist Zine Fest is coming up! Mark your calenders for March 1st, 2014 from 1-6pm. This time we will be at Barnard College in uptown Manhattan, 3009 Broadway in the James Room on the 4th floor of Barnard Hall. The space is handicap accessible.
We will be opening the call for tablers very soon, so if you’re a zinester or artist interested in sharing your work, keep an eye on our website (http://feministzinefestnyc.wordpress.com/) for updates. We also need volunteers to help the day run smoothly so if you think that sounds like you (or you have questions in general), email us at feministzinefestnyc@gmail.com! RSVP to the WMZ event here!
My latest 8.5 X 11 b&w comic zine, "Hello/Adios" is available on my Etsy shop for $6 + shipping.
Hand-printed front/back covers (comes in blue/yellow/orange).
(With tales of tears, joy and redemption in between. )
Attention disco dancers of the deranged! MC Sunflower Jones Productions is maniacally toiling away at What's Your Damage? - Mental Illness & Shit! A comp zine all about, well, uh, mental illness & shit! With over 30 beautifully batshit contributors spanning the increasingly lunatic globe, having submitted art/non-fiction/flash fiction/flash poetry/letters/advice/reviews of other mental health zines/& a buncha other crazy shit, What's Your Damage? is sure to be the go-to zine for all your psychotropic needs! In a dazzling psych ward blue cover with 50+ pages, this digest sized one-off will include 7 cuddly companion microzines, each covering a different mental health diagnosis...from Depression to Schizo, BPD, & everything in between! From black humor to pop culture to an ironic tenderhearted hug of understanding that'll make the most alone out there feel a part of the crowd, there's bound to be something in here for each one of your darling multi-personalities!
Pre-purchase here for the whole What's Your Damage? collection of funhouse frivolity - buttons & stickers & schwag, oh my! Only available to the first 13 orders! https://www.etsy.com/listing/160896137/whats-your-damage-mental-ill...
MCSunflowerJones@gmail.com
DEADLINE EXTENDED: MARCH 15, 2013
I, Icarus (PMP's 9th issue)
I, Icarus is an exploration of levitation, heights, the need for flight, and the almost surreal need for freedom.
Submit
1. COVER ART- colored/ black and white front and back cover, JPEG format (this will be printed in glossy paper, with the words I, Icarus and Paper Monster Press)
2. POETRY/ LITERARY ART- 1-3 poems or any other literary format you choose, no attachments please
3. VISUAL ART- 1-3 artworks in JPEG format
4. SOUND ART- 1-3 sound pieces in MP3 or WAV format
Submit to papermonsterpress@yahoo.com.
