Queer Zines and Queer Zinesters

a place for zinesters - writers and readers
Are you a queer zinester (broadly defined, of course)? Do you write about your genderfucking, transitioning, same-and-other-gender lovin' experiences, or about queer and LBGTQ communities and cultures? If so, let's start talking about it.
Hi, I’m a feminist zinester from Belgium and I’m also doing some DIY research into zines.
At the moment I’m writing an article on zines about body norms and resistance. To get a variety of voices in my article, I’m looking for zinesters to participate in a survey. If you make zines which address issues such as abortion, age(ing), body image and beauty standards, disability/ableism, gender/sexism, illness, LGBTQIA/phobia, menstruation, mental health, pregnancy/parenting, race/racism, sexuality, (sexual) violence, and other body-related identities/oppressions/issues or intersections of these, please get in touch!
The article will be published online on the website of Sophia, a support network for gender studies in Belgium. Last year, Sophia organised a conference called Unruly Bodies which invited researchers, activists, and artists to present their work on body norms and resistance in lectures, performances, exhibitions, and workshops. Soon, articles by those participants about their presentations will be published on their website. At the conference I set up a temporary zine library and zine workshop and this inspired me to find out more about zines talking about body-related issues.
I’m especially interested in ways zines can assist in resistance against body norms and oppression. If you would like to share your views, you can let me know and send me your answers to the following questions:
Survey:
I would be very grateful if you decide to participate in the questionnaire, and if you prefer, you don’t have to answer all of the questions. By answering the questions, I will assume you’re giving me permission to quote you for my article (unless you ask me not to). Please tell me if you prefer to be quoted anonymously. In case I would like to ask some additional questions or clarification of your answers, I will contact you again.
You can send your answers to: flapper_grrrl(at)yahoo.co.uk. Don’t hesitate to contact me if you have any questions. [I’ve been having some problems with yahoo, if it doesn’t work to send mails to my yahoo address, you can mail to: ninanijsten(at)gmail.com]
Thanks a lot for your participation!
More info about my own zines on my zine blog
hello!
i'm opening a zine library as part of the art space i work at in richmond, va. we are seeking zine donations to add to our collection! if anyone would like to donate we would appreciate it!
we are also looking for the following:
-loans of special/curated collections for bimonthly rotating displays
-zine artists to display artwork for bimonthly rotating displays
-any zine-related paraphernalia
mailing address:
Gallery5
c/o c. m. d. fenton
200 W Marshall St
Richmond, VA 23220
for any packages larger than a standard mail slot:
c. m. d. fenton
Gallery5
c/o ART180
114 W Marshall St
Richmond VA, 23220
questions, comments, etc:
community@gallery5arts.org
our website:
gallery5arts.org
fb, insta, twitter @gallery5arts
thank you lovely zinesters!! stop in and see us as of september 29 if you're in the area!!
Hello!
I'm creating a zine about queer mental health called Heat Death, and I'm currently seeking submissions! The blog for it is @ heatdeathzine.tumblr.com, and I have guidelines and an email up if you want to submit anything! Anyone who submits, regardless of if they make it into the zine or not, will get a free copy -where as people who make it into the zine will get 3 free copies :3
We have a facebook group: https://www.facebook.com/groups/1766256673621923/
And a tumblr: http://concerning-masculinity-zine.tumblr.com/
CALL FOR SUBMISSIONS!
All in Your Head is a traditional cut-and-paste style zine with a focus on LGBTQIA neurodivergent and disabled activists, zinesters, artists, and authors. Our zine operates on the following *principles: 1.) social inequality and injustice exists [racism, classism, ableism, heterosexism, cissexism to name a few]; 2.) disability, neurodiversity can be understood as a viable form of human difference that intersects with/is shaped by systems of dominance; 3.) claims that there is a “normal” bodymind can have damaging and harmful effects (physically/emotionally/spiritually) and are partly shaped by current social/cultural values and white western colonial histories; 4.) neuroatypical people and people with disabilities must navigate cultural taboos, move among complex institutions and systems of care and negotiate conflicting ideas of “wellness/illness,“ “silence/disclosure,” “visibility/invisibility;” “dis/ability” and more 5.) most importantly, our stories matter. (*this list is by no means exhaustive).
For the Fall 2016 edition of All in Your Head, we invite you to share first person narratives, essays, rants, poems, doodles, drawings, photography, collages (and more!) that address the concept of “cure.” We are seeking pieces that explore the theme "cures” as it relates to disabled bodyminds and ways that queer neurodivergent, disabled folks encounter and resist cultural stigma and self-authorize our existence.
We are seeking topics that address the following themes (and others):
Send your submissions to allinyourheadzine@gmail.com before September 1st, 2016. Please send your submissions via email. For written submissions, please use Microsoft word and submit your writing in .doc or .docx format. Please try to limit submissions to 1500 words. (We are flexible. Let us know if you need a little extra space.) For artwork, please attach high resolution .jpg images to your email. Please include a title for your artwork and any information you would like readers to know about your piece (medium, location, tools used etc). Contributors have the option of sharing a short bio or publishing their work anonymously.
Hoax is a US annual queer feminist compilation zine that aims to create a space for us to share our own truths. Issue #12: Feminisms and Healing is now up for preorders! This 80-page zine features over two dozen amazing contributors & covers topics like PTSD, self-care, Body Focused Repetitive Disorder, grief, mental illness, self-harm, AA, racism, and asexuality.
